A TALENT FOR MURDER, Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Coming to Theaters This Fall

A Talent For Murder, the film adaptation of Joanna Murray-Smith's play Switzerland from director Anton Corbijn, has been acquired for a U.S theatrical release by Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment. According to Deadline, it will come to theaters nationwide this fall.

Adapted for the screen by Murray-Smith, the movie stars Oscar and Tony-winner Helen Mirren alongside newly minted Tony Award winner Alden Ehrenreich and Olivia Cooke. The story follows reclusive author Patrick Highsmith (Mirren), who is visited in Switzerland by a New York literary agent (Ehrenreich) to convince her to write one final installment of her book series.

Joanna Murray-Smith's play was first staged in 2014 at the Los Angeles Geffen Playhouse with Laura Linney (Love Actually, The Big C) as Patricia Highsmith. A different production will play later this year at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds with actress Catherine Russell.

The news of the film's release follows Ehrenreich's first Tony win for his performance in Becky Shaw, which also serves as his Broadway debut. Other notable screen credits include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Marvel’s Ironheart, and Zach Cregger’s Weapons.