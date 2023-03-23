Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Special Screening and Q&A Will Be Held With the Director and Producers of AN AMERICAN BALLET STORY

The event is on Thursday, April 19, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Mar. 23, 2023  
A Special Screening and Q&A Will Be Held With the Director and Producers of AN AMERICAN BALLET STORY

An American Ballet Story, a documentary about Rebekah Harkness that takes us into the stages and studios of the Harkness Ballet through the stories of the dancers who were there, will be screened at the Bruno Auditorium at the New York Public Library at the Performing Arts at 111 Amsterdam Avenue in NYC on Thursday, April 20 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with producers Leslie Streit and Robin McCain led by Walter Rutledge, a former dancer with the Harkness Ballet and editor-in-chief of Out & About NYC. The performance is FREE to the public with a reservation.

1964 - A time of major shifts in civil rights, women's and gay rights. New York City was alive - you could feel it on the streets. The Joffrey Ballet splits in two over a struggle for artistic control and the HARKNESS BALLET bursts onto the American arts scene. Bold and controversial, the Harkness revolutionizes the way dance is performed forever.

The Harkness Ballet produced two international touring companies, a youth ballet and its very own theater. They were invited to perform at the White House, seen on national TV and were an international sensation wherever they toured.


Founder Rebekah Harkness gave opportunities to emerging American artists no matter their race or heritage. Her goal was to create a truly American dance company. Yet she was hated by the New York critics and faced never-ending misogyny and ridicule. Ultimately the companies failed. But Rebekah had begun a movement of contemporary art, music and dance that still impacts artists and audiences today.




Related Stories
SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheims Birthday Photo
SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday
Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim! SCENERY Bags has collaborated with the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) to launch a new bag created from the Company backdrop used in the Broadway production of Prince of Broadway to premier on Sondheim's birthday, March 22. 
Broadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed Away
Musician, recording artist, conductor, arranger, composer and musical director Jim Vukovich has passed away.
Robert Moses Kin Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Photo
Robert Moses' Kin Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story
Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jenelle Gaerlan & Iva Dixson take you behind the scenes of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company.
Photos & Video: Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival Photo
Photos & Video: Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival
See photos and video of The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival!

More Hot Stories For You


SCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's BirthdaySCENERY Bags Launches New Design In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday
March 22, 2023

Happy Birthday Stephen Sondheim! SCENERY Bags has collaborated with the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) to launch a new bag created from the Company backdrop used in the Broadway production of Prince of Broadway to premier on Sondheim's birthday, March 22. 
Broadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed AwayBroadway Music Director Jim Vukovich Has Passed Away
March 22, 2023

Musician, recording artist, conductor, arranger, composer and musical director Jim Vukovich has passed away.
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt on TRUTH BE TOLDExclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt on TRUTH BE TOLD
March 22, 2023

Watch an exclusive clip of Shoshana Bean on Truth Be Told, opening up about self-doubt, mindfulness, healing and more.
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This WeekSIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week
March 22, 2023

SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will celebrate its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.
Alison Pill, Reed Birney, Marsha Mason & More to Star in Audible Theater Originals This SpringAlison Pill, Reed Birney, Marsha Mason & More to Star in Audible Theater Originals This Spring
March 22, 2023

Audible Inc., has announced a new slate of four Audible Theater titles scheduled for release on March 23. See the lineup!
share