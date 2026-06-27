Surviving Slow Seasons: An Actors Guide to Audition Drought

There is a particular kind of anxiety that comes with being an actor (shocker!). Unlike many careers, there is often no clear connection between effort and results. You train consistently, have strong materials, give excellent auditions, and yet, it can still feel like there isn’t “movement”.

I've worked with actors at every stage of their careers, from recent graduates to Broadway performers, to artists starting a career sixty years into life, and the one thing everyone has in common (besides a deep love for this artform) is that they question themselves when the industry gets quiet. Their career slows down a bit, and boom, we all start to fall into the pit of “will I ever work again?” I talk about this a lot on my social media because for whatever reason, we automatically equate quiet seasons with career failure, and I don't like it! When those moments last longer than we'd like, it's easy to start wondering if the problem is us.

One of the most common traps actors fall into is using auditions as a measurement of their worth. If auditions are coming in, they feel talented and optimistic. If auditions slow down, they start questioning whether they're good enough. It’s annoying because we’re in an industry that just doesn't have metrics. We don’t get sit down “check in meetings” with industry professionals to see “how we’re doing”. It can feel weird having to figure out how we think we’re doing. Auditions are influenced by countless factors that have nothing to do with talent. The industry shifts constantly, projects get delayed, and also there’s just so much out of your control. A lack of auditions may be frustrating, but it is not proof that your abilities have suddenly disappeared.

Something I often remind myself and my clients is not to confuse patience and surrender with laziness. Choosing to zoom out, accept where you are, and give yourself grace during a slower season is not the same as giving up. In fact, it often takes far more discipline than constantly trying to force something to happen. When things aren't going our way, our instinct is usually to push harder, fix every perceived problem, and convince ourselves that we're one adjustment away from success (we're so conditioned to "keep plugging away").

Patience simply means continuing to sharpen your craft, strengthen your materials, and invest in your career even when the results aren't immediate. Surrender means recognizing that not every challenge requires a solution today. The actors who sustain long careers are usually the ones who keep showing up during the slower chapters, and also CHOOSE LIFE! Book the vacation, go to your cousin's wedding, take the day to hike, find a couple cool hobbies…stop waiting around. You’re allowed to find an expansive life that isn't only revolved around your career.

If you're in a quiet season right now, remember you do not “become talented” when you book the job. Your value as an actor doesn't rise and fall with every audition, callback, or offer. And yes, that’s incredibly difficult to trust and take in. I recognize that. But the mindset shift is so imperative, especially because the moments where you say to yourself “is my career over?” are temporary. Temporary is my favorite word to remind myself of in this career path.