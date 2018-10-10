A STAR IS BORN and BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Will Not Compete As Musicals In 2019 Golden Globes

According to Indie Wire, Oscar contenders A STAR IS BORN and BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY will compete in the upcoming THE GOLDEN GLOBES race as dramas, and not musicals. Both films are musically driven, but this could be seen as a ploy to get voters to see both films as more serious awards contenders. Read more about the news from Indie Wire here!

Top contenders in the musical/comedy category include the forthcoming MARY POPPINS, THE FAVOURITE, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, EIGHTH GRADE, THE OLD MAN & THE GUN, CRAZY RICH ASIANS and OCEAN'S EIGHT.

A STAR IS BORN just hit theaters last week. In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. The cast of "A Star is Born" also includes Andrew Dice Clay, with Dave Chappelleand Sam Elliott.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga, who earned her Oscar nod for the song "Til It Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground," performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and SHATTERED convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric RISE of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

The film stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers, and will be released theatrically November 2, 2018.

