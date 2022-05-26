A NEW SONG AND DANCE Comes to New York Theatre Festival Summerfest

"A New Song and Dance" will be presented as a part of the New York Theatre Festival Summerfest on June 1st at 4:00 pm, June 3rd at 6:30 pm and June 5th at 3:30 pm. The show will take place at Teatro LATEA (107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002) and runs 90 minutes. The book, music and lyrics were written by Michael Verre*.

Set in NYC 2019, "A New Song and Dance" is "Singin' in the Rain" meets "Once" with the humor of your favorite sit-com. It focuses on Paul. His brother, Mickey. Dalton, Paul's roommate. And Maggie, a singer-songwriter and friend of Dalton. The brothers have a tap dance act that Mickey is passionate about, and Paul is not. After a failed audition with Mickey and the act, Dalton drags Paul to the local bar where they meet Maggie, who is playing the open mic there. Paul reveals he has been secretly writing songs and ends up playing his first song at the open mic that night. The problem now is, Paul must balance this newfound passion, and budding friendship with Maggie, with the act that means so much to his brother, who does take kindly to competition for Paul's attention. You can expect to hear music sounding straight out of a classic Fred Astaire film, as well as contemporary pop and folk songs that would sound right at home on the radio. Not to mention LOTS of Tap Dancing.

The cast includes Michael Verre* (Regional: Singin' in the Rain, Holiday Inn) as Paul, Danny Gardner* (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea), Austen Danielle Bohmer* (Broadway/NYC: Diana, Days of Rage) as Maggie, Joel Bernard* (Regional: A Christmas Carol, Indian Ink) as Dalton, Aaron Desmond (Regional: Peter and the Starcatcher, Around the World in 80 Days) as Ensemble/Guitarist and Tommy Joscelyn (Tour/Regional: 42nd Street) as Ensemble/Percussionist.

The creative team includes Direction by Igor Goldin (Regional/NYC: Austen's Pride, Yank!), Music Direction by Jason Wetzel (Broadway: After Midnight, Shuffle Along), Choreography by Danny Gardner*, The Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Kozumplik* (Broadway: Come From Away, Diana) and Music Arrangement by Tim Fuchs (Tours: 42nd Street, Something Rotten).

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

This is an Equity Approved Showcase.

Tickets are $25-$45 and can be found at

https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/a-new-song-and-dance/?fbclid=IwAR3nTjOeNBB8knSUsQRL567pnj0GBLD-iwEEnWbksJUBWTCPBGK1YMgWC1w

