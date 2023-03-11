Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on Broadway

A Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on Broadway

Hsu is nominated for an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Before she was an Oscar nominee for her breakout performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu starred in Broadway musicals like SpongeBob Squarepants and Be More Chill.

After growing up in California, Hsu moved to New York City to study theatre at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012. She also trained at the Atlantic Theatre Company.

Ahead of the Oscars, take a look back on Hsu's Broadway career below.

SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical

Hsu made her Broadway debut in 2017 as Karen the Computer wife in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical after originating the role in the show's 2016 Chicago world premiere.

The SpongeBob Musical explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality.

Wesley Taylor and Stephanie Hsu in rehearsal for SpongeBob Squarepants
Stephanie Hsu and the cast of SpongeBob Squarepants on opening night

Watch Stephanie Hsu and the cast of SpongeBob Squarepants perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade here:

Be More Chill

Hsu departed the Broadway production of SpongeBob Squarepants to take part in the Off-Broadway production of Be More Chill in 2018. Hsu played the role of Christine, which she had originated in the musical's world premiere at the Two River Theater in 2015. Following a successful run Off-Broadway, the musical transferred to Broadway in 2019, where Hsu reprised her role.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland in rehearsals for Be More Chill
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland in Be More Chill on Broadway
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland in Be More Chill on Broadway
Stephanie Hsu in Be More Chill on Broadway

Watch Hsu sing "A Guy That I'd Kinda Be Into" from Be More Chill here:

Watch Stephanie Hsu in the trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once here:




A Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on Broadway
