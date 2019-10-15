A History of the Life and Works of Tennessee Williams
In 1945, a daring new play brought a brilliant young writer to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed [his] life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway. The play was The Glass Menagerie and the playwright was Tennessee Williams. More than seventy years later, Williams's plays continue captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.
Tonight, October 15, The Rose Tattoo, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Marisa Tomei, opens on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). In celebration of the play's return to Broadway, BroadwayWorld is saluting the the playwright who gave us not only this classic, but countless others that shaped the course of drama in the 20th century.
