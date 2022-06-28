A Guide to Broadway's Long-Running Hits

The 75th Annual Tony Awards have concluded and the new shows of the 2021/22 Broadway season have had their time in the spotlight. Now summer is here and there has never been a better time to revisit Broadway's record-breaking, history-making hits. Which long-running show should you check out this summer? Recap on what's running on Broadway below!

The Book of Mormon

Opened March 24, 2011 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre

The Book of Mormon is already the longest-running production in the history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it has broken the house record more than 50 times. Since it began marching two by two in 2012, the first and second national tours of The Book of Mormon have broken 105 house records at 58 different venues across the country. Say "Hello" again in 2022 on your next trip to New York City.

Aladdin

Opened March 20, 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre

Aladdin, based on the beloved Disney film, is still staying one jump ahead, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide, it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. Outside of New York, the musical can also be seen in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Stuttgart.

Chicago

Opened November 14, 1996 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

*Now playing at the Ambassador Theatre

While the original Broadway production only ran for only 936 performances, Chicago's only revival has been painting the town for over two decades and holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The show just celebrated a major milestone- 10,000 performances... and all the jazz.

Come From Away

Opened March 12, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Ever since they first welcomed us to the rock in 2017, the cast of Come from Away has been bringing audiences to their feet. Following the success of the Broadway production, the musical launched a North American Tour in 2018 and opened in London and Australia in the following year. Make sure that you make it to this one soon, as the Broadway production is set to play its final performance on October 2, 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen

Opened December 4, 2016 at the Music Box Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen won't be here for forever! The record-breaking musical, which recouped its Broadway investment in just 9 months, will play its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022. Since it opened, the show has welcomed more than 1.5 million audience members to the Music Box Theatre and will be one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.

Hadestown

Opened April 17, 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Hadestown is livin' it up on Broadway as the highest-grossing musical in the history of the Walter Kerr. The eight-time Tony-winning show is also electrifying audiences on a North American tour, retelling its epic love story for audiences across the country.

Hamilton

Opened July 6, 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

Like Alexander Hamilton himself, this mega-hit musical is truly non-stop. Since opening on Broadway four years ago, Hamilton had sit-down productions in Chicago and London, with three ongoing national tours and a fairly new productions opening in Australia and Germany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Opened April 22, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre

The next story in the Harry Potter series apparated from London and has been playing to magic-loving muggles since it arrived at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre. Since opening on Broadway, the play (now presented in one part) is now running worldwide in London, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo, with actors performing live on stage somewhere around the globe continuously over a 24-hour period.

The Lion King

Opened November 13, 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre

*Now playing at the Minksoff Theatre

The king is still reigning on Broadway. The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Moulin Rouge!

Opened July 25, 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

This spectacular (spectacular), ten-time Tony-winning musical is still dazzling audiences eight times a week on Broadway. The show celebrated it 500th performance earlier this year and is still going strong with its dazling display of truth, beauty, freedom and love.

The Phantom of the Opera

Opened January 26, 1988 at the Majestic Theatre

With over three decades of Broadway shows under its belt, the music of the night plays on! The Phantom of the Opera became the longest-running show in Broadway history in 2006. Since its debut, the New York production has grossed over $1.2 billion with total attendance approaching 19 million.

Tina

Opened November 7, 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Proud Mary keeps on burning on Broadway... until August 14, 2022, that is. Catch the Tony-winning show before it concludes its Broadway run, or experiernce the magic of Tina Turner at one of its other four productions around the world (in London, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands). A national tour is set to launch this fall from Providence, Rhode Island.

Wicked

Opened October 30, 2003 at the Gershwin Theatre

Good news! Wicked continues to maintain its status as a bonafide Broadway hit. The musical has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by 60 million people worldwide.