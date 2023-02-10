Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A DOLL'S HOUSE Announces Digital Rush Policy Ahead Of Monday's First Preview

A DOLL'S HOUSE Announces Digital Rush Policy Ahead Of Monday's First Preview

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain stars as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Today, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, announced digital rush policy as previews begin on Monday at 8 PM for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog.

A limited number of $35 rush tickets will be released every performance day at 9 AM ET, on a first‑come, first‑served basis in the TodayTix app. Limit two tickets per order, subject to availability. Download the TodayTix app today, or learn more at www.todaytix.com

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' The production's understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

The design team will include two-time Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), with music from Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, Jennifer Rias (dance choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager), and 101 Productions (general management). The creative team also includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design), and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).

A Doll's House will officially open Thursday, March at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The strictly limited 16-week engagement must end Sunday, June 4.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

This spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013's Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 "Pinter at the Pinter" season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer's work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last year at BAM, and last summer's acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which played the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll's House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Jessica Chastain on Broadway Being What She Always Wanted Photo
VIDEO: Jessica Chastain on Broadway Being What She 'Always Wanted'
Jessica Chastain sat down with Stephen Colbert to discuss her return to Broadway in A Doll's House. The Oscar winner got emotional over her return to Broadway, revealing how the production came to be and what Broadway means to her. Chastain reveals what she does to make her dressing room home and teases the production's set. Watch videos now!
Moayed, Onaodowan, and More Join Chastain in A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Moayed, Onaodowan, and More Join Chastain in A DOLL'S HOUSE
Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals commence for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House in a new version by Amy Herzog.
Tickets On Sale Now For A DOLLS HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain
Tickets for the upcoming Broadway revival of A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, are now on sale to the general public.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Ian McKellen Talks Pantomime, Shakespeare, and More on CNNVideo: Ian McKellen Talks Pantomime, Shakespeare, and More on CNN
February 10, 2023

Ian McKellen chatted with Christiane Amanpour on CNN yesterday, where he discussed playing Mother Goose in a pantomime, his Shakespeare experience, and more.
Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Full Cast AnnouncedOlivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Full Cast Announced
February 10, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts.
VIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOWVIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOW
February 10, 2023

Yesterday, Lea Michele appeared on The Daily Show to talk about Funny Girl and more! The actress and singer shared what it’s been like living her dream of playing Fanny Bryce, why she decided to return to Broadway after 15 years of acting in L.A., and how her life is different now as a wife and mother.
Listen: New Single 'I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)' Released From BAD CINDERELLAListen: New Single 'I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)' Released From BAD CINDERELLA
February 10, 2023

An all new single “I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)” has been released from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella. The song is performed by Linedy Genao, who plays the titular role on Broadway.
Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Read the Reviews For PICTURES FROM HOME, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Read the Reviews For PICTURES FROM HOME, and More!
February 10, 2023

Top stories include reviews for Pictures From Home which opened on Broadway last night, plus Mammia Mia! will launch a new tour this fall, and more!
share