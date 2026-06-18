A DISTANT LOVE: SONGS OF JOHN & ABIGAIL ADAMS to Play South Street Seaport Museum

South Street Seaport Museum announces A Distant Love: Songs of John and Abigail Adams on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 6:30PM at 213 Water Street. Tickets are $50.

In celebration of America's 250th Anniversary and the South Street Seaport Museum's landmark exhibition, The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation, join Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra and the Seaport Museum for this historical libretto by Terry Quinn, music by Gary S. Fagin. The evening will focus on one of the most consequential and influential couples of the Colonial period during a time when our Nation's fortunes hung in precarious balance.

This special performance, featuring soprano Elizabeth Dabney and baritone Thomas Meglioranza, accompanied by an ensemble from the Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra, cover the 11-year period when, except for intermittent visits home, John Adams was abroad raising money for the American revolutionaries and Abigail Adams was tending their homestead. 'A Distant Love' renders the flavor of this extraordinary couple's time apart based on the extensive correspondence of these two 'dearest friends;' their passions, hopes, doubts and anxieties; their complexities and half-hidden emotions; their most intimate thoughts.

Sign up today for what will be a very special, memorable musical-dramatic event celebrating the inspiring words and lives of Abigail and John Adams. Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Before the program, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, attendees are invited to explore The Promise of Liberty and view extraordinary foundational documents to American history including the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Exhibition admission is included with your event ticket.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...