Tony-Winner James Monroe Iglehart to Direct GUYS AND DOLLS At STAGES St. Louis; Full Cast Announced

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will direct Stages St. Louis' upcoming production of Guys & Dolls, starring Sam Harvey as Sky Masterson, Katerina Papacostas as Miss Adelaide, Lindsay Roberts Greene as Sarah Brown, Matthew Schatz as Nathan Detroit, Tamar Greene as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, and more.

The classic musical will run July 24 through August 23 at The Ross Family Theatre inside the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Meet the full cast and creative team here!

THE CAST:

Sam Harvey (Sky Masterson). Sam is thrilled to return to Stages. He was last seen in Aida and as (Zuko) in Grease. Some of Sam's other favorite credits include; National Tour: Rock of Ages (Stacee), Mamma Mia. Other: JCS (Jesus), Something Rotten (Shakespeare). He is so grateful to Gayle and James for this gift to be back on this stage and in this community! Thanks to TEAM, his fam and extra love to his incredible wife Katie. Follow @samiamharvey

Katerina Papacostas (Miss Adelaide). Katerina was most recently seen understudying Lea Michele in the Broadway revival of Chess. Her other Broadway and touring credits include Tootsie (OBC) ensemble/understudy Sandy and Julie, Nicola in Kinky Boots and Evita ensemble/understudy Eva Peron. Regionally she's performed in The Music Man and How To Succeed… at the prestigious Kennedy Center. Other leading roles include Hilda in The Thin Place, Julia in Bandstand, and Wendy in The Great American Mousical written and directed by Julie Andrews. Screen credits: CNBC's “Acorns” profile and the acclaimed series “Modern Love.” Katerina maintains a high nerd quotient working as a software engineer. She also plays tolerable keys and middling percussion in the band Slow Picket.

Lindsay Roberts GREENE (Sarah Brown). Thrilled to return to Stages! Stages St. Louis: Ragtime. Broadway: Phantom of the Opera. Tour: Porgy and Bess, Memphis, After Midnight. Off-Broadway: Carmen Jones (AUDELCO nomination), Wonderful Town, Titanic, Oliver!, Brigadoon, The New Yorkers, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Golden Apple, Lady Be Good, Lost in the Stars. Featured vocalist on dozens of cast albums, movies and television, including KPop Demon Hunters. She proudly serves as Executive Director of international arts education nonprofit, Arts Ignite. @lindsayrobertsgreene.

Matthew Schatz (Nathan Detroit). Matthew is thrilled to make his Stages St. Louis debut as Nathan Detroit after making his CV Rep debut as... Nathan Detroit! Other credits include Jersey Boys (Tour), Heathers (Original Off-Broadway Cast), Top Hat (U.S. Premiere), MDQ, and more. TV/Film credits include Difficult People (Hulu), Hostages (CBS) and others. Huge thanks to Renee and Joe at About Artists. All my love to my family—especially my wife, Kelsey, and my daughter (and favorite doll) Ryann.

Wesley J. Barnes (Benny Southstreet) Wesley is making his Stages Debut! Favorite credits: A Wonderful World: the Louis Armstrong Musical (Broadway), The Wild Party (NYCC Encores!) National Tours: Mean Girls, 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Play On! (Signature Theatre) The Preachers Wife (Alliance Theatre) See website for more. When not performing, his passion is put to work as an arts educator, inspiring performers to continue to reach their full potential via @thempactgroup. @wesjbarnes #Formyfamandmylove Jer 29:11 www.wesleyjbarnes.com

Patrick Blindauer (Angie the Ox). Patrick returns to Stages St. Louis, where he was first seen in the ensemble of My Fair Lady and most recently appeared as Teddy Roosevelt in Newsies. This past spring, he was in The End of the World Cabaret for Upstream Theater. Patrick also writes puzzles for Adventures of Intrigue, a local open-concept escape room, and he has constructed over 60 crosswords for The New York Times. Find him online at patrickspuzzles.com

John Flack (Arvide Abernathy) John is pleased to be celebrating his 34th Anniversary of being a member of the Stages acting company. He is a life-long resident of St. Louis, where he has been a proud member of Actor's Equity for over three decades. John has also had the pleasure of being an acting company member at many other St. Louis theatres, including The Shakespeare Festival, The Muny, The Black Rep, The New Jewish Theatre, and Arrow Rock Lyceum.

Aaron Fried (Harry the Horse). Aaron is thrilled to be back on stage in Guys & Dolls! Tours: Wizard of Oz, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Addams Family, Grease. New York: Sowa's Red Gravy. Regional: Arvada Center, Ogunquit Playhouse, Gateway Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, Theatre By The Sea. Aaron would like to thank his team at SW Artists for their support and his amazing husband, Joe, for his love and friendship. www.aaronfried.net

Tamar Greene (Nicely-Nicely Johnson) Tamar Greene is a Broadway veteran best known as the longest-running George Washington in Hamilton. A versatile vocalist and performer, he has appeared across Broadway, opera, and symphony stages nationwide. At Stages St. Louis, he won the 2025 St. Louis Theatre Circle award for Outstanding Performer in a Musical for his portrayal of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime. Tamar is also a writer, arranger, and TEDx speaker. Learn more at www.TamarGreene.com or on Instagram @Tamar.Greene.

Steve Isom (Lieutenant Brannigan). Steve is very happy to be back home at Stages St. Louis where he has been a regular since 1994. Recent shows include the Universal Beijing Resort where he was part of their Winter Holiday show, Col. Pickering in My Fair Lady with Union Avenue Opera, A Christmas Story at Tuacahn Amphitheater and working on both Kinky Boots and Priscilla Queen of the Desert - for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Pamela Reckamp (General Cartwright). Pamela is happy to return to the STAGES family! In the past two seasons she's served as Dialect Coach for Steel Magnolias and Austen's Pride. Previous credits at STAGES include The Sound of Music (twice!), The Full Monty, Camelot, Legally Blonde, The Aristocats!, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, and My Fair Lady. Most recently she was seen as Cheryl in Myth of the Ostrich at Upstream Theatre. AEA/SAG-AFTRA.

Zoe Vonder Haar (Big Jule). Zoe is incredibly honored to roll the dice and share the story of Gander again at Stages this summer. A proud St. Louis actor, Zoe returned home after touring in the First International Tour of a Chorus Line for 2 years, and has since appeared in well over 100 regional productions including STAGES, The Muny, and STL REP. A teacher, director and choreographer for over 45 years and 30 schools, so loves guiding and sharing her passion with the next generation of artists.

The Ensemble/Swings: Aubrey Aldag, Téah Juliette Bell, Audrey Beyersdorfer, James Caposito, Anna Chin, Marjorie Failoni, Paul Giarratano, Josiah Gundersen, Mason Hensley, Philly Kang, Connor Kelly-Wright, Jack David Mullen, Cara Palombo, and Reagan Pender

THE CREATIVE TEAM:

James Monroe Iglehart (Director) Broadway: A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Co-Director with Christopher Renshaw and Christina Sajous. Regional: Disney's Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas in virtual Concert, Sylvia (California Conservatory Theatre of San Leandro), Ain't Misbehavin (CSUEB). James is also directing the upcoming musical The Funkentine Rapture by Lee Summers. James is most proud of 24 wonderful years with the best Doll ever his wife Dawn!

Lindsay Joy LANCASTER (Choreographer). Lindsay Joy Lancaster is a New York City–based choreographer and Head of Dance at the Institute for American Musical Theatre. Her work, defined by musicality, precision, and a stylized approach to storytelling, spans television and live entertainment, including Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent. She returns to Stages St. Louis, where her choreography for Disney's Newsies earned a St. Louis Theatre Circle Award nomination, and is thrilled to collaborate on Guys and Dolls!

DOLORES DURAN-CEFALU (Music Director/Conductor). Dolores is excited for her first show at Stages! As Music Director, Associate MD or keyboardist, she has over 90 productions on the list, including most recently: NATIONAL TOUR Hamilton (And Peggy), Rent/It's Christmas, Carol! at Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Senior Class at Olney Theater, Stuck Elevator at ACT SF. Some recent shows: MJ the Musical; Tina; Beetlejuice, Wicked. Other fun: show creation Six Flags; Las Chikas (all-girl salsa band).

Ann Beyersdorfer (Scenic Design) Ann is a New York–based set and production designer. She returns to Stages after designing Murder for Two and Newsies. Regional Design: The Muny, Goodspeed, Syracuse Stage, Southwark Playhouse (London), Gulfshore Playhouse, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and Alliance Theatre. Production Design: Saturday Night Live (Film Unit). Broadway Associate: Company, Tammy Faye, How To Dance In Ohio, Ink, Jitney, The Children. L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award winner, and a 2026 Woman to Watch on Broadway.

TIM KENT (Costume Design). Tim, an award-winning Designer and Artist, is tickled to return for the 40th anniversary season. Thanks Gayle! Previous credits include 21 Stages productions, 1990 through 1997. Tim is ensconced in a 3 story brick monstrosity, in constant need of upgrade and repair, nestled in the city's historic CWE, which he shares with 4 ridiculously spoiled Boston Terriers, and his husband of 33 years, that he met right here at Stages St. Louis.…missing Michael.

SEAN M. SAVOIE (Lighting Design). Sean returns for his twelfth season designing over thirty productions, starting with Anything Goes in 2015. Sean will also be entering his 20th year as Teaching Professor of Design and Technical Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis. He received his BFA from the University of Southern Mississippi and his MFA from the University of Cincinnati - College Conservatory of Music (CCM). Proud member of USA 829. Look for his TEDx talk, A Well-Placed Light.

BREANNA FAIS (Sound Design). Bree is thrilled to be returning to Stages! Bree loves traveling and collaborating with others who share her love for theatre and sound. Select Credits: Design - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Stages St. Louis), Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 (Penn State). Mixing - On Your Feet! (NSMT), Waitress (ACT of CT), Fiddler on the Roof (ACT of CT). BFA PSU Sound. Thanks to her family, her associate Anna, and the whole Stages team. For Mom.

PAIGE STEWART (Wig & Hair Design). Paige Stewart is an Illinois–based licensed cosmetologist with over 10 years of experience in hair and makeup across salon, film, and theatrical productions. She is currently in her second season with Stages St. Louis as Wig Designer and serves as the Hair and Makeup Supervisor/Instructor at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois. Outside of her professional work, Paige is an avid reader and writer.

E. Sara Barnes (Production Stage Manager). Recent NYC & Regional credits: Frozen (Syracuse Stage); Meat Suit: or the Sh*tshow of Motherhood (2nd Stage); Gruesome Playground Injuries and Dylan Mulvaney's Least Problematic Woman (Lucille Lortel Theatre), Bonnie & Clyde (Bay Street Theater); The Jonathan Larson Project (Orpheum); Mystic Pizza (Riverside Theater); Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Weightless, Sanchoco (WP Theater); Romeo & Juliet (NAATCO); Hair (Two River Theater); May We All (TPAC); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Greenwich House Theater); Jersey Boys (New World Stages); Other World (DTC).

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

A high-energy musical comedy filled with romance, risk, and irresistible charm, Guys and Dolls follows a colorful cast of gamblers, showgirls, and soul-savers as they roll the dice on love in the heart of New York City. Packed with classic songs, unforgettable characters, and plenty of big Broadway fun, this beloved musical is a sure bet for audiences of all ages. Tickets for the 2026 Season are on sale now. For more information, please follow Stages on Facebook and Instagram or visit StagesStLouis.org.

Stages St. Louis is the region's foremost not-for-profit company committed to preserving and advancing the art form of Musical Theatre through excellence in performance and education. In 2026, Stages celebrates its 40th year of producing Broadway-quality theatre at its artistic home, The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Stages St. Louis cultivates an inclusive environment that welcomes differences of ethnicity, religion, sexuality, income, or any other divisions with generosity and openness among its artists, audiences, leaders, and community. Through support and understanding of our differences, we

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...