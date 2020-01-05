A CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2019)

The holiday season is officially over, and so is A Christmas Carol. The play concludes its limited Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre today, January 5, following 12 previews and 58 regular performances.

Adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway November 20, 2019.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Tony Award-winner LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale, music direction by Michael Gacetta, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and associate direction by Thomas Caruso and Jamie Manton.





