Video: Dakota Johnson Says She Might Do a Broadway Play in 2028
Johnson shared that she has set her sights on Broadway, saying, "That is a dream. I would like to do a play."
In a recent interview on The Run-Through with Vogue, Dakota Johnson discussed her most recent projects, growing up on film sets, privacy and social media and much more.
She shared that she has set her sights on Broadway, saying, "That is a dream. I would like to do a play. I think I might do one, not next year, the year after. Talking about it. But planning things that far in advance is so..."
Dakota Johnson is an actress and producer and the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. After early roles in films including The Social Network, she rose to international prominence as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film trilogy. Her subsequent credits include How to Be Single, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Am I OK? and Madame Web. Most recently, Johnson starred opposite Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Celine Song’s romantic drama Materialists. She also stars alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in Verity, Michael Showalter’s film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.
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