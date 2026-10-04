Video: Dakota Johnson Says She Might Do a Broadway Play in 2028

In a recent interview on The Run-Through with Vogue, Dakota Johnson discussed her most recent projects, growing up on film sets, privacy and social media and much more.

She shared that she has set her sights on Broadway, saying, "That is a dream. I would like to do a play. I think I might do one, not next year, the year after. Talking about it. But planning things that far in advance is so..."

Dakota Johnson is an actress and producer and the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. After early roles in films including The Social Network, she rose to international prominence as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film trilogy. Her subsequent credits include How to Be Single, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Am I OK? and Madame Web. Most recently, Johnson starred opposite Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Celine Song’s romantic drama Materialists. She also stars alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in Verity, Michael Showalter’s film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

Dakota Johnson</a> on Trolling Friends, Men In Flip-Flops, and Cutting Her Own Bangs" width="356">

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 13 Hrs 30 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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