92Y to Present THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Cast & More

92y will present The marvelous mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Amy Sherman-Palladino and more in person and online.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC'S TRAFFICKED

Mariana van Zeller in Conversation with Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan

Tue, Jan 25, 7 pm, FREE with registration - here

Join Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated journalist Mariana van Zeller on the complex and dangerous inner workings of global black markets - and the second season of her hit National Geographic documentary series Trafficked - with Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan. In Trafficked, van Zeller traces trafficked goods back to their sources - from cocaine to stolen cars to romance scams. Armed with National Geographic's trademark inside access, each episode of Trafficked follows van Zeller as she works her way inside a different black market or global trafficking network where she meets the players and learns the business, all in an effort to understand the inner workings of the world's multitrillion-dollar shadow economy. Hear her discuss her remarkable reporting, what black markets can teach us about contemporary culture and our world, stories that didn't make it into the series, and much more. Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on National Geographic and is now streaming on Hulu.

AMAZON ORIGINAL'S THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby in Conversation

Tue, Jan 25, 8 pm, from $20

She's back! On February 18, Prime Video will release the much-anticipated Season 4 of the award-winning hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Go behind the scenes and hear about the new season when members of the cast and creative team - renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby - join us for a live, in-person talk on our stage.

HBO's SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE: SCREENING AND CONVERSATION WITH THE STARS AND CREATORS

Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill with Keaton Bell

Thu, Feb 10, 8 pm, from $20

Join the stars and creators of the new HBO comedy series Somebody Somewhere - star, executive producer, comedian and singer Bridget Everett, co-creators and executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (writers from HBO's High Maintenance), and actors and comedians Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill - for a special screening followed by a conversation on their new series. Somebody Somewhere tells the poignant and hilarious "coming of middle age" story of Sam (brilliantly played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface who is struggling to fit the hometown mold and grappling with loss and acceptance. Singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders (Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill) who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people - and finding your voice - is possible. Hear Everett, Bos, Thureen, Hiller and Hill discuss the show's inspiration and genesis, making a comedy with musical performances, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

TOPIC ORIGINAL: THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF - VIRTUAL SCREENING AND CAST Q&A WITH NY1's FRANK DILELLA

Featuring Arian Moayed, Kelli O'Hara, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Mike Doyle

Mon, Jan 24, 7:30 pm, $20

Join the Tony Award-nominated creator of Topic's acclaimed series The Accidental Wolf, Arian Moayed, with stars, Tony Award winning and Emmy Award nominated, Kelli O'Hara, Emmy Award nominated Marsha Stephanie Blake and New York's prolific TV star, Mike Doyle, moderated by Emmy Award winning host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1's Frank DiLella for a special virtual conversation. The Accidental Wolf is the story of a woman searching for answers after her life is upended by a mysterious call from a dying stranger. A brilliantly absorbing meditation on truth, misinformation, and fate anchored by O'Hara's Emmy-nominated, powerhouse performance. The evening's remarkable event commemorates the release of the second season of The Accidental Wolf exclusively on Topic by bringing its stars together to discuss the inspiration for the series, its eerie relevance in the age of misinformation, stories from behind the scenes, and more.



Season 1 of The Accidental Wolf is playing exclusively on Topic right now - be sure to see how it all began. Visit go.topic.com/WolfEvent for 50% off a 3-month subscription.



Screening links will be sent out to registrants before the event.​

MICHAEL SCHUR IN CONVERSATION WITH JON STEWART: HOW TO BE PERFECT

Wed, Jan 26, 7:30 pm, $25

Emmy Award-winning creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation Michael Schur talks with Daily Show legend Jon Stewart on their lives in comedy - and Schur's new book, How to Be Perfect , a hilarious and brilliant look at how ethics and moral philosophy can make us better people. Schur and Stewart are no strangers to the big questions: what does it mean to be ethical? Why should we strive to do the right thing in a screwed-up world that often rewards doing the wrong thing? Are the Knicks and the Celtics "good" basketball teams? Hear Schur and Stewart cover it all in this funny and timely discussion about comedy, searching for the good life, and everything in between.

MISS ME WITH THAT: RACHEL LINDSAY IN CONVERSATION

Wed, Jan 26, 7:30 pm, $20

Join media personality, attorney, and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay for a conversation about her new collection of essays, Miss Me With That . In this candid and inspiring book, Lindsay opens up about her love life and career as a lawyer before her groundbreaking appearance as The Bachelor's first Black contestant - and reveals how it's changed her perspective on identity, love, politics, and more. Hear her discuss why it was important for her to tell her story in her own words, anecdotes that didn't make it into the book, and much more.



