92Y to Present Online Conversation With Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III
92Y will present an online conversation with Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III on April 19 at 5pm.
Misty Copeland has been breaking down all kinds of barriers in the world of dance. In 2015, American Ballet Theatre promoted her to its top ranks, making her its first African American female Principal Dancer. As a crossover star with international reach, she's trying to be "a platform for the dialogue and conversation of race within ballet." This May, prior to the cancellation of American Ballet Theatre's Spring season at the Met, she and Soloist Calvin Royal III were set to make history as the first African American lead dancers with ABT to dance Romeo and Juliet together. Join them as they discuss this historical marker, overcoming barriers, and their careers with journalist Budd Mishkin.
92Y is confronting tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19.
All ticket purchases will help sustain the beloved institution and will also support the creation of new, online programming that will bring comfort and inspiration to the community.
Please consider making a donation at 92Y.org/HelpNow.
