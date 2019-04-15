92Y and the Irish Arts Center Celebrate Irish Dance

92Y and the Irish Arts Center join forces to present unique weekend of unparalleled Irish and Irish-American choreography and discussion with Fridays at Noon and Dig Dance programs. The Irish Arts Center is a leading cultural center of Irish arts in NYC.

Fridays at Noon | THE DANCER FROM THE DANCE: CONTEMPORATY IRISH IDENTITY AND THE DANCING BODY: PERFORMANCE AND CONVERSATION

Jean Butler, Siobhan Burke, Seán Curran, Oona Doherty, Mary Nunan, Liam Ó Scanláinn, Dylan Quinn, John Scott, Mufutau Yusuf

Fri, Apr 26, 12 pm, tickets $15 online / $25 at door

"O body swayed to music, O brightening glance, How can we know the dancer from the dance?" queries Irish poet, William Butler Yeats.

Guest curated by Irish choreographer and writer John Scott, this program examines the ways in which Irish identity impacts dances choreographed by Irish and Irish-American artists. What does it mean to be Irish in contemporary Irish society? Where do Irish traditional dance and Irish contemporary dance meet? Excerpts of dances by choreographers Jean Butler, Seán Curran, Oona Doherty, Mary Nunan, Liam Ó Scanláinn, Dylan Quinn, John Scott, and Mufutau Yusuf, plus a panel moderated by New York Times critic, Siobhan Burke, that includes Sean Curran, Linda Murray, (NYPL for the Performing Arts, Dance Division curator and Irish native), Mary Nunan and John Scott.

Dig Dance | NEW DANCE IRELAND: CHOREOGRAPHERS OF NOWNESS

Jean Butler, Darrah Carr, Seán Curran, Oona Doherty, Aoife McAtamney, Mary Nunan, Liv O'Donoghue, Liam Ó Scanláinn, Dylan Quinn, John Scott, Mufutau Yusuf

Fri, Apr 26, 8 pm

Sat, Apr 27, 4 pm & 8 pm

Tickets $25 online / $35 at door

The dances of singular, world-class choreographers Jean Butler, Darrah Carr, Seán Curran, Oona Doherty, Aoife McAtamney, Mary Nunan, Liv O'Donoghue, Liam Ó Scanláinn, Dylan Quinn, John Scott, Mufutau Yusuf represent a wide perspective of contemporary Irish identity and varying influences on Irish dance from traditional to contemporary now.





