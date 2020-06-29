92Y Presents Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin and More in July

Billy Porter and Morena Baccarin, and Upload creator Greg Daniels have been Announced at 92Y in July.

Check out the full schedule below!

CBS ALL ACCESS' THE TWILIGHT ZONE:

Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon in Conversation with IGN's Scott Collura

Wed, July 1, 5 pm ET, FREE



CBS ALL ACCESS' Original Anthology Series THE TWILIGHT ZONE takes viewers to another dimension, not only of sight and sound, but of mind in the recently launched second season. The modern re-imagining of the classic series uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities. Join Executive Producers Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, and Audrey Chon, with guest actors Billy Porter and Morena Baccarin for a discussion on the new season and on Porter and Baccarin's episodes, "The Who of You" and "Downtime."

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO'S UPLOAD:

Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Greg Daniels in Conversation with KTLA-TV's Scott Mantz

Thu, July 2, 2 pm ET, FREE



Join Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) with stars Robbie Amell and Andy Allo for a conversation about their hilarious new sci-fi series Upload. Following a young app developer who is "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife after a self-driving car accident, Upload's brilliant satirical take on tech and mortality is making it one of the buzziest new comedies of the season. Tune in live as Daniels, Amell and Allo discuss the making of the show, stories from behind the scenes, TV comedy in the Covid-19 era, and much more.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

NBC'S ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST:

Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham in Conversation

Tue, Jun 30, 5 pm ET, FREE



92Y & ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY PRESENT APPLE'S DEFENDING JACOB

with cast Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell and producers Mark Bomback and Morten Tyldum in Conversation with Devan Coggan

Tue, June 30, 7 pm ET, FREE



HBO MAX'S LOVE LIFE:

Anna Kendrick, Bridget Bedard and Sam Boyd in Conversation with Sally Turner

Wed, July 1, 5 pm ET, FREE



XYZ Presents | CHARLIE KAUFMAN IN CONVERSATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S DAVID CANFIELD

Wed, Jul 15, 7 pm, $10*

