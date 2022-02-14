92Y Harkness Dance Center to Present New York City Premiere of Caleb Teicher & Conrad Tao's COUNTERPOINT

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 Mainstage Series continues with the New York City premiere of Caleb Teicher and Conrad Tao's Counterpoint. In this collaborative duet, the two explore the dichotomy of their different perspectives and artistic practices and how together they can expand their individual expressive capacity through a collective experience. Harmonic, rhythmic, and theatrical counterpoint between the artists seeks to map out constellations linking their disparate traditions, driving an opening of the hearts and imaginations of the audience. https://www.92y.org/event/caleb-teicher-and-conrad-tao

The stylistically diverse music of Counterpoint includes the Arias from Bach's Goldberg Variations, Art Tatum's demented stride piano, Arnold Schoenberg's ironic take on the Viennese waltz, a delicate miniature from Tao and Teicher's More Forever, and threading it all together, a work that bridges traditions, approaches, and styles - Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Tao and Teicher's earlier work, More Forever, is a Bessie Award-winning, New York Times critic's pick which was lauded for "constantly extend[ing] the sonic aspects of dance."

"Conrad and I had premiered More Forever, which was a much larger production," notes Caleb Teicher. "But some folks wanted to hear a 'stripped-down' set of just us. Counterpoint responds to that call. It's just me and Conrad in artistic conversation and it's a joy to play together. It's a great dance concert for music audiences and an excellent music concert for dance audiences."

"I hope that audiences come in with their senses open, and feel their senses intertwining, so that musical, visual, and bodily gesture, phrasing, and composition may be experienced as a unity," comments Conrad Tao, going on to exclaim, "it's almost embarrassingly fun working together this way. Because of Caleb's power on the floor, I play the loudest I've ever played in my life in this program. It's a workout!"

Counterpoint Program

J.S. Bach, Aria from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

Tao/Teicher, Swing 2 from More Forever and improvisations

Schoenberg, Five Piano Pieces, op. 23: V. Walzer

Noble/Powell/Tatum, "Cherokee"

Coles & Bufalino, The Coles and Bufalino Soft Shoe

Brahms, Intermezzo in E major, op. 116/4

Mozart/David Parker, Song and Dance, based on Mozart's Sonata in A major, K.331: III. Allegretto "Alla Turca"

Gershwin, Rhapsody in Blue, arr. for solo piano

Ravel, Sonatine: II. Mouvement de Menuet

The Mainstage Series continues

WITH CARE - Created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt

Bobbi Jene Smith (dancer), Or Schraiber (dancer), Keir GoGwilt (violinist), and Miranda Cuckson (violinist)

In Person - Thu, Apr 28, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Apr 29, noon ET - Sun, May 1, midnight ET, $15

Join us for the New York City premiere of AMOC's With Care, created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt.

FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL

In Person - Thu, May 26, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, May 27, noon ET - Sun, May 29 midnight ET, $15

The Future Dance Festival builds on 92Y's rich legacy of presenting the work of pioneering dance artists who propel the art form forward.

In Person - Thu, Jun 23, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Jun 24, noon ET - Sun, Jun 26, midnight ET, $15

Jonathan Fredrickson, of Tanztheater Wuppertal, presents an evening length world premiere created specifically for the Kaufmann Concert Hall space.

