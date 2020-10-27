92Y Announces its 2020 Extraordinary Women Awards

The virtual event will take place Tuesday, November 10 (12-1 pm ET) and honor Georgette Bennett, Roxane Gay, Annette Insdorf, Lisa Lewin, and Ann Rubenstein Tisch.

Join 92Y's Extraordinary Women Awards, a virtual interactive event on Tuesday, November 10 (12-1 pm ET) honoring Leadership through Adversity. The event celebrates game-changing and trailblazing women who bring equity, leadership and contributions to their communities and who work to rebuild a world in which we all belong. Funds raised from the Extraordinary Women Awards will support 92Y's programs for women and girls at all stages of their lives. Hosted by ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, this year's honorees include Georgette Bennett, founder of the Multi-Faith Alliance for Syrian Refugees; Roxane Gay, acclaimed writer and author; Annette Insdorf, film scholar, professor and author; Lisa Lewin , CEO of General Assembly; and Ann Rubenstein Tisch, founder and President of The Student Leadership Network.



This year's Impact Award Recipient is Dr. Tamara Moise, a co-founder and lead physician at Big Apple Urgent Care in East Flatbush, Brooklyn and an Emergency Room physician at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. She has worked tirelessly on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and is an advocate for ensuring access to high-quality healthcare in underserved communities. Hundreds of nominations were received for the Impact Award recognizing woman and girls who have fought on the frontlines against Covid-19 or for racial justice.



The honorees all demonstrate exceptional leadership through adversity and embody 92Y's values as an organization committed to confronting hate and empowering women and girls to fulfill their potential. For every ticket purchased, one will be donated to someone in the 92Y community who may not be able to afford one; and the funds normally spent on lunch will be allocated back to individuals in the community, e.g., to seniors, many of whom are isolated at this time, and to support 92Y's range of programs supporting women and girls at every stage of life.



The event will feature performances by Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Ali Stroker, and a live conversation with our honorees moderated by Dr. Gail Saltz. All attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions in real time. The Co-Chairs of the 2020 EWAs are Laurence Belfer, Lisa Blau, Wendy Fisher, Corinne Goldman, Rebecca Kaden, Judy Glickman Lauder, Kathy Leventhal, Linda Mirels, and Susan K. Stern. EY is the sole sponsor of the 2020 Extraordinary Women Awards.



92Y has a rich history of serving generations of women and girls at all stages of their lives through innovative programming and initiatives. The Extraordinary Women Awards fund-raiser will support women and girls through scholarships for camp and after school classes in music, art, dance and gymnastics; 92Y's pioneering Parenting Center; the remarkable Himan Brown Senior Program, and our Women in Power Fellowship. This is a highly selective, unique program that provides senior level women across professional sectors with the peer support, mentorship, training and coaching needed to advance to the highest levels of leadership -- at no cost to them.





ABOUT THE HONOREES



Georgette Bennett

Dr. Georgette Bennett is an award-winning sociologist, widely published author, popular lecturer, and former broadcast journalist. An innovative and entrepreneurial leader, she is an active philanthropist focusing on conflict resolution and intergroup relations. In 2013, Bennett founded the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA) and has since worked to raise awareness and mobilize more than $150 million of humanitarian aid on behalf of Syrian war victims. In 1992, she founded the Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding. She is also a co-founder of the Global Covenant of Religions/Global Covenant Partners, which focuses on delegitimizing the use of religion to justify violence and extremism. Bennett served in the U.S. State Department Religion and Foreign Policy initiative's working group on conflict mitigation, tasked with developing recommendations for the U.S. Secretary of State on countering religion-based violence. She served as Chair of the Jewish Funders Network and serves on the Advisory Boards of the International Rescue Committee. In addition, she is an Advisory Board member for the Milstein Center on Interreligious Dialogue at the Jewish Theological Seminary. Last November, Bennett was awarded the AARP Purpose Prize for her work with MFA.



Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay's writing appears in Best American Mystery Stories 2014, Best American Short Stories 2012, Best Sex Writing 2012, Harper's Bazaar, A Public Space, McSweeney's, Tin House, Oxford American, American Short Fiction, Virginia Quarterly Review, and many others. She is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times. She is the author of the books Ayiti, An Untamed State, the New York Times bestselling Bad Feminist, the nationally bestselling Difficult Women and New York Times bestselling Hunger: A Memoir of My Body. She is also the author of World of Wakanda for Marvel and the editor of Best American Short Stories 2018. She is currently at work on film and television projects, a book of writing advice, an essay collection about television and culture, and a YA novel entitled The Year I Learned Everything.



Annette Insdorf

Annette Insdorf is Professor of Film at Columbia University's School of the Arts, and Moderator of the popular Reel Pieces series at Manhattan's 92Y, where she has interviewed over 250 film celebrities. The daughter of Holocaust survivors, she is the author of the landmark study, Indelible Shadows: Film and the Holocaust (with a foreword by Elie Wiesel); Double Lives, Second Chances: The Cinema of Krzysztof Kieslowski; Francois Truffaut, a study of the French director's work; Philip Kaufman, and Intimations: The Cinema of Wojciech Has. Her latest book is Cinematic Overtures: How to Read Opening Scenes, currently in its fourth printing.



Lisa Lewin

Lewin is a strategist and operating executive with 25 years of experience leading and advising private, public, and nonprofit sector organizations. She is CEO of General Assembly, a pioneer in education and career transformation offering dynamic courses in data, design, business, technology and other high-demand skills. Lewin leads GA's growth, creating sustainable talent pipelines for businesses and building transparent career pathways to the most transformational work. In June, Lewin and the Leadership Now project launched the Business for Racial Equity pledge, bringing together a coalition of leading executives to mobilize businesses to take concrete action to 'dismantle three of the biggest levers of racist power in this country: biased policing, electoral disenfranchisement, and economic exclusion.' Since then, the pledge has been signed by over 1,000 executives of businesses and organizations across sectors.



Prior to General Assembly, Ms. Lewin served as President of Pearson's teacher education group, and Managing Director of the publisher's global learning technology group; Vice President of McGraw-Hill's professional education group; management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group; and senior research project director with The NPD Group. She also co-founded Ethical Ventures, a New York City-based management consulting firm, where she advised some of the world's most ambitious social enterprises and mission-driven companies. Lisa serves on the boards of the Wikimedia Foundation, Bank Street College of Education, and the Leadership Now Project. She received a BS from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School. Originally from southern Illinois, Lisa lives in New York City with her husband and daughter.



Dr. Tamara Moise

Dr. Tamara Moise is an advocate for ensuring access to high quality healthcare in underserved communities. A native New Yorker, Dr. Moise obtained her medical degree from the UMDNJ - School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her Emergency Medicine residency in 2009 at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey. In 2018, she co-founded Big Apple with the vision of providing medical services tailored to the diversity of New York City. In addition, she has provided medical services in Guatemala and Haiti to extend her passion for health equity on a global scale.



Dr. Moise has received community and national honors for her contributions. Most recently, she has been an honoree of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' 2020 Seventh Annual Black History Month Celebration Award, featured as a part of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's 2020 #beygood "This is Black History" campaign, and was a 2019 recipient of the Brooklyn Salutes Award.



In media, has appeared on MSNBC, SiriusXM, NBC 4 News NY, Fox 5 News NY, News 12 Brooklyn and others to raise awareness about healthcare inequities and other critical healthcare issues.



Ann Rubenstein Tisch

Ann Rubenstein Tisch is the Founder and President of The Student Leadership Network (formerly known as Young Women's Leadership Network), a groundbreaking network of all-girls public schools. There are currently five TYWLS schools in New York City, plus 15 affiliates across America. The Young Women's Leadership School of East Harlem was created in 1996 and was the first single-sex public school to open in more than 35 years in the US. It ignited the movement to establish single-sex public schools around the country, and now there are hundreds of them. Mrs. Tisch also created the CollegeBound Initiative (CBI) a college access program, which places full-time college guidance counselors in 30 NYC public schools. Mrs. Rubenstein Tisch had a 19-year career in broadcast journalism at WIBW-TV- WCCO TV, and NBC Network News as a National Correspondent. She was tapped as a substitute anchor on the "Today Show" and "NBC at Sunrise." Tisch serves as a trustee on the Board of Washington University in St. Louis, the Sesame Workshop, and Animal Medical Center in New York City, she is also a member of the Dean's Council of The NYU Tisch School for the Arts. Ann lives in NYC with her husband Andrew Tisch and they have two daughters.

