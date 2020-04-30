92Y Announces Online Release of LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE Starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie O'Donnell and More

Dressing up for Zoom? The loungewear splurge? The sweatpants you wore every day? When we look back on this time of COVID-19, what will our clothing memories be? Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore, is a funny and touching look at the stories of women's lives through their clothes, one with a special resonance during this time.



Love, Loss, and What I Wore, based on Ilene Beckerman's book, received rave reviews during its three-year Off Broadway run and went on to become an international hit. In 2017, cast members Lucy DeVito, Tracee Ellis Ross, Carol Kane, Natasha Lyonne and Rosie O'Donnell reunited at 92Y for a special one-night-only performance, directed by Karen Carpenter, who directed the original New York and Los Angeles productions.



Now 92Y in association with Daryl Roth, announce a limited online release of the 2017 performance, available for three weeks.



"I am so proud to know that Love, Loss, and What I Wore has made so people happy over these years with relatable stories that touch the heart," comments Daryl Roth. "At this time more than ever, we need things that bring us together and, most importantly, bring us joy. Love, Loss touches on those issues that are ultimately the most important: relationships with family, friends, and lovers; stories that span generations, rekindle memories; and the most powerful emotions of all, love and loss. I am delighted that 92Y hosted our reunion which you are now able to see as they stream it for you."



92Y is confronting tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19.



Your $10 ticket donation will help sustain the beloved institution and will also support the creation of new, online programming that will bring comfort and inspiration to our community.



Please consider making a donation at 92Y.org/HelpNow.

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

A LIMITED ONLINE RELEASE OF 92Y'S 2017 ONE-NIGHT-ONLY PERFORMANCE



PREMIERING MAY 4, 8 PM ET, $10

TO BENEFIT 92Y

RUNNING THROUGH MAY 25

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





