92NY Theater For Young Audiences Celebrates The Institution's 150th Anniversary With Its Most Ambitious Season Ever

In celebration of The 92nd Street Y, New York's 150th anniversary, our Theater for Young Audiences announces their most ambitious season ever with world premieres and returning favorites from our repertory of kid-sized musicals with giant-sized heart. This season is designed to be enjoyed by families of all ages, preschoolers to grandparents, with a roster ranging from Mother Goose and Roald Dahl to Sondheim and Shakespeare.



We kick off with the world premiere of Mother Goose on Saturday, September 30 for our youngest theater-goers and their families, and will unveil Ice Queen, another original offering, later in the season. This fall we're also bringing the acclaimed Roald Dahl's James & The Giant Peach to our stage with music by the award-winning Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), and our beloved original Dorothy's Adventures in Oz features all-new music.



For more than 50 years, 92NY's beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Now, in a special event to mark 92NY's sesquicentennial, we'll premiere Lyrics & Lyricists, Jr: Celebrating Sondheim with kid-friendly showstoppers from the legendary Stephen Sondheim's work in December.



Experience the magic of musical theater in classic and original productions created especially for young audiences and their families — introducing a new generation to the joy of the art form in an intimate setting with unforgettable performances. All tickets from $20. More information here.





MOTHER GOOSE

Saturdays at 10:30 am, 9/30, 10/7

Sundays at 10:30 am, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29

Discover the magic of classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes, retold just for your family. Join us as the tales of Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, and more — nursery rhymes and songs passed down from generation to generation — get a distinctly contemporary retelling. A joyful event for the whole family, there's no better way to introduce your child to the magic of stories and songs that they'll carry with them their whole lives. For children ages 2-5 and their families.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle





DOROTHY'S ADVENTURES IN OZ

Sundays at 1:30 pm 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29

Saturday 10/7 at 4 pm & 7 pm

Saturday 10/15 at 10:30 am

There's no place like home. Join us for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road, with a New York twist and all-new music. Our very modern heroine is whisked away by tornado from her New York City apartment to that magical land that lies just over the rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends — the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion — on an unforgettable adventure and celebration of friendship. Our family-friendly take on this classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and thrilling dance. For families of all ages.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Andrew Heidorn

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle





Roald Dahl'S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH



Sat 11/18 – 10:30 am

Sun 11/19 – 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Fri 11/24 – 7 pm

Sat 11/25 – 1:30 pm

Sun 11/26 – 1:30 pm

Join us for Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean in a giant peach. This musical takes on Dahl's classic story is a delightfully off-kilter ode to the sweetness of friendship and finding one's place in the world. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman) and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley), critics rave: James and the Giant Peach is a "masterpeach!"

Words & Music: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Book: Timothy Allen McDonald

Based on the book James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

James and the Giant Peach – TYA Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com





LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR: Celebrating Sondheim



Sat 12/9 – 1:30 pm

Sun 12/10 – 1:30 pm

A family celebration of Broadway musicals, inspired by NYC's celebrated American Songbook series. Share your love of Broadway with the youngest theater fans in your life! For more than 50 years, 92NY's beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Now, in a special new series to mark 92NY's 150th anniversary, you can share the history and culture of Broadway with the next generation of theater connoisseurs! This 45-minute performance is filled with kid-friendly showstoppers from their favorite musicals, and just like Lyrics & Lyricists, our host and cast members will share little-known secrets and inside stories from behind the productions to entrance and delight our youngest audiences and their families.

Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Music & Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim





ICE QUEEN

Sundays, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm - 2/4 & 2/11

Sat 2/17 – 10:30 am

Sun 2/18 – 1:30 pm

Sat 2/24 – 4 pm & 7 pm

Join us for a new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's wintry classic. A young girl sets out across Central Park in a frosty gale to rescue her best friend from the clutches of an evil Queen. Through snow and ice and a slew of adventures, what follows is a timeless story — a very NYC retelling of the tale that inspired Disney's Frozen — about the changing seasons of friendship that will warm the hearts of young audiences and their families alike.

Book: Cristina Pippa

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle





RED RIDING HOOD



Sun 2/18 – 10:30 am

Sat 2/24 – 10:30 am

Sun 2/25 – 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sat 3/2 – 10:30 am

Sat 3/3 – 10:30 am

A new version of the beloved classic Little Red Riding Hood comes to life in dance and song! Come join us as our high-spirited and fearless Little Red as she ventures into the country to deliver her grandmother a very special and delicious cake. But unbeknownst to Red, there is an extraordinarily hungry cake-eating wolf who will stop at nothing to get the homemade dessert — even if it means putting Red and her grandmother on the menu! With an original score and songs, dancers magically bring this timely tale to life. For families with children 3+, this 45-minute show will warm your heart and tickle your funny bone.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book & Lyrics: Polly Hilton

Music: Kevin F. Story

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle





MESSY MILLIE

Sun 3/3 – 1:30 pm

Sat 3/9 – 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sun 3/10 – 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

A joyful original musical — and a magical ode to messiness. Meet Millie. Millie has an amazing imagination! Millie is the most creative student in her class! Millie is a whirlwind of ideas! But Millie has one problem — she's a mess! Always late, missing her socks, misplacing her schoolbooks, Millie has been dubbed “Messy Millie” by friends and family. Like a tornado, she whirls through life, a cyclone of chaos. But Millie is ready to change. Learning from a more-than-slightly-mixed-up guardian fairy, Millie finds that with a little change and a bit of magic, she can find order and joy in whatever mess life throws at her.

Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Andrew Heidorn

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle





ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Sundays at 10:30 am & 1:30 pm, 3/17, 3/24

Saturdays at 10:30 am & 1:30 pm, 3/23

Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland comes to life in an all-new adaptation created just for 92NY.

Join young Alice on her journey down the rabbit hole to the wild and whimsical Wonderland — home of the wily Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the drowsy Dormouse, and the Queen of Hearts! Chatty flowers, cards who paint the roses red, and a Mad Tea Party make up just some of the fantastic escapades on Alice's journey. Featuring an original score, delightful dance, and wacky hilarity, Alice in Wonderland is an adventure to the limits of your imagination, and beyond! For families of all ages.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music: Andrew Heidorn

Lyrics: Polly Hilton

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle





ADVENTURE TO NEVERLAND

Sat 4/13 – 4 pm & 7 pm

Sun 4/14 – 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Sun 4/21 – 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Join Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook and fly away on a joyous journey to Neverland! A soaring, swashbuckling adventure. A heartwarming ode to the imagination. A time-tested intergenerational delight for the eyes, the ears, and the heart. This 45-minute theatrical celebration, a thrillingly dynamic tale told by dancers, is an unforgettable experience — a perfect introduction to this classic story the power of childhood dreams and a beautiful celebration of song and movement. Clap if you believe in the magic!

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Text: Jeffrey Sanzel





THE TEMPEST

Sat 5/4, 4 pm & 7 pm

Sun 5/5, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm

Magic. Family. True love. Join us for an original musical retelling of Shakespeare's classic play created just for young audiences. Told through music and dance, 92NY's retelling of Shakespeare's timeless story of uncovering family bonds on an enchanted island is funny, playful, approachable, and moving for children and adults alike. This magical 45-minute performance is the perfect introduction to the Bard for young audiences of all ages.

Book: Cristina Pippa

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities.