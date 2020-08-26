Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Sierra Boggess Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Sierra Boggess videos we can't stop watching!
Sierra Boggess is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, August 31 at 3pm ET!
Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid on Good Morning America
If I Loved You from Carousel with Julian Ovenden at London's Royal Albert Hall
Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz
I Could Have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady at The King's Academy
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at Joe's Pub
Falling In Love With Love from The Boys in Syracuse
On the Steps of the Palace from Into the Woods at The Hollywood Bowl
The Balcony Scene from West Side Story with Julian Ovenden at The Royal Albert Hall
And of course, no Sierra Boggess roundup would be complete without some Phantom of the Opera!
The Phantom of the Opera with Ramin Karimloo at the Classic BRIT Awards
