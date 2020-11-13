9 Lillias White Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Lillias White videos we can't stop watching!

Lillias White is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony win) before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, November 15 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 16 at 3pm ET!

Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl

My Body from The Life with Pamala Issacs on The View

The Oldest Profession with Cy Coleman on the piano

Dreamgirls Actor's Fund Concert with Audra McDonald and Heather Headley

Zero to Hero from Roz Ryan at NY Pops in Carnegie Hall

And I Am Telling You from Dreamgirls from the LA Production

Performing with the cast of Once on This Island at the 1991 Tony Awards

Natural Woman with Jessie Mueller and Keala Settle at Concert for America

And her Tony win for her role in The Life!

