9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Keala Settle videos we can't stop watching!

Keala Settle is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, October 18 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 19 at 3pm ET!

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Anika Larsen

The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha at Miscast 2016

Clips from Waitress

Home from The Wiz

Keala Settle Does Whitney

Harder (Original Song)

Bird Set Free by Sia

Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

