9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Keala Settle videos we can't stop watching!
Keala Settle is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, October 18 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 19 at 3pm ET!
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Anika Larsen
The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha at Miscast 2016
Clips from Waitress
Home from The Wiz
Keala Settle Does Whitney
Harder (Original Song)
Bird Set Free by Sia
Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton
