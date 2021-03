Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Emily Skinner is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performances on Sunday, March 14 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

Prince of Broadway Medley

Could I Leave You from Follies at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid

I Don't Need a Roof by Andrew Lippa

Songs from elegies at 54 Below

Leave Me Alone with Alice Ripley from 54 Below

Becoming Georgia Holt from The Cher Show

We Share Everything from Sideshow at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Sideshow Tony Awards Performance with Alice Ripley