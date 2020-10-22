8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!

Shoshana Bean performs her Broadway My Way concert this week!

There's no doubt Shoshana Bean can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's virtual concert, Broadway My Way, on October 23 at 8pm ET.

Shoshana sings a wide range of Broadway hits and classics with a unique, soulful and personal twist.

The Next Ten Minutes from The Last Five Years with Skylar Astin

Defying Gravity from Wicked with Brooke Lynn Hytes for Divas for Democracy

Make It Rain from her album Spectrum

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Eva Noblezada

5 Minutes from her album O'Farrell Street

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

I Did Something Bad by Taylor Swift with Cynthia Erivo

Pop Goes Broadway with Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi

