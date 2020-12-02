Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Carmen Cusack's Concert at The Space!
Carmen's show 'Therapy' premieres tonight, December 2, at 9pm ET!
There's no doubt Carmen Cusack can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before her concert at The Space on Wednesday, December 2 at 9pm ET!
Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack brings her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy".
If You Knew My Story from Bright Star at The Tony Awards
You'll Be Back from Hamilton at Miscast
Flying Over Sunset from Flying Over Sunset at Press Day
Broadway Medley at 54 Below
Falling Slowly from Once with Paul Alexander Nolan
Bright Star Medley
Shallow from A Star Is Born with Paul Alexander Nolan
The Wizard and I from Wicked
