8 Theatre Podcasts to Listen to for International Podcast Day

September 30 marks International Podcast Day! Which theatre podcast is YOUR favorite?

It's International Podcast Day and we've rounded up 8 theatre podcasts for you to listen to and enjoy.

Do you have a favorite theatre podcast?

Broken Records with Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen

Hosted by rialto raconteur and Real Housewives whisperer Ben Rimalower and his co-host Daniel Nolen, Ben Rimalower's Broken Records invites Broadway and showbiz greats to discuss their lives and careers, spill a little tea, and talk about the albums that influenced and inspired them along the way. Produced by BroadwayWorld.

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales

Intimate conversations with theatre's biggest talents including stars, producers, directors, tv stars with theatre history and more. This is a podcast for theatre people by theater people.

Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

With her unique style of hosting, Ilana Levine gives her listeners up close and personal access to today's biggest stars from Broadway, Film and Television. Her intimate and revealing conversations with Tony Award, Academy Award, Grammy Award and Emmy Award winners gives listeners the feeling they are part of a conversation between old friends.

E-Ticket to Broadway

Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat all things Disney Parks! Join host David Alpert as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories from the happiest places on Earth.

Take a Bow Podcast

Tony and Grammy nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, both began their careers as young child actors. Now teenagers, they are teaming up to provide listeners with weekly entertainment to share their industry experiences and expertise through Take A Bow!

Break a Bat - Where Baseball Meets Broadway

Celebrating two of New York City's greatest fabrics: baseball and theatre. Born out of a passion for both Broadway musicals and triple digit fastballs, we attempt to show that baseball and theatre fans don't have to live in such separate worlds, and maybe even break some stigmas.

Mamas Talkin' Loud

Join Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush as they discuss in depth the usually funny, always emotional and very frank comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas of Broadway and beyond.

And the Award Goes To...

Every week actress and podcast host Ilana Levine interviews your favorite Tony Award winners and together they go down memory lane as guests share intimate and never before shared details about their Tony experience. You will hear their reactions as they listen to their Tony speech again and feel like you are reliving the experience with them.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You