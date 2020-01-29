50 FORWARD: Dance Theatre Of Harlem Announces Annual NYC Season

The celebration continues this spring for the illustrious Dance Theatre of Harlem, following over a year of performances that both commemorated its 50th anniversary and paid tribute to its late, legendary co-founder, Arthur Mitchell. A former New York City Ballet dancer and the first black dancer to be elevated to Principal, Mr. Mitchell's extraordinary, trailblazing vision for ballet thrives well into the 21st century through DTH's performances across the country and around the world. Along with master teacher Karel Shook, Arthur Mitchell challenged perceptions of what classical ballet could be and created new opportunities for artists to join him in changing the landscape of the arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem's 2020 season builds on this monumental legacy while looking to the future of ballet.

Dance Theatre of Harlem will kick off its New York City Center homecoming season with its annual Vision Gala on April 15 with an evening titled 50 Forward, setting a vision for DTH's next 50 years. Bringing together the company's past and future, the evening will feature the New York premieres of both a richly expanded version of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's recent hit Balamouk, featuring a live performance by Grammy-winning klezmer band The Klezmatics, and excerpts from Resident Choreographer Robert Garland's soon-to-be-titled new ballet. Company member Dylan Santos stages Odalisques Variations from Petipa's Le Corsaire, and the company pays tribute to late Grammy-winning operatic star and DTH Board of Directors member Jessye Norman with Arthur Mitchell's Balm in Gilead.

Future Forward, two evenings of repertoire performances, will follow the annual Vision Gala with a bill comprised completely of New York premieres. A new work from Robert Garland will receive its full-length debut on an exhilarating mixed bill with three female choreographers who move the company and the dance world as a whole. Lopez Ochoa's Balamouk (Extended) continues on the bill with Claudia Schreier's Passage, created in recognition of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the United States in 1619 with live music by composer Jessie Montgomery. Rounding out the evening is Pam Tanowitz's Gustave Le Gray No. 1, danced in a moving collaboration by DTH dancers Stephanie Rae Williams and Anthony Santos and New York City Ballet's Ashley Bouder and Anthony Huxley accompanied on-stage by pianist Sylvia Jiang.

Dance Theatre of Harlem's 50 Forward New York City Center Programming

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 at 7PM

50 Forward: 2020 Vision Gala

Untitled New Work (Excerpts) Robert Garland

Odalisques Variations from Le Corsaire Dylan Santos after Marius Petipa

Balm in Gilead Tribute to Jessye Norman Arthur Mitchell

Featuring Alicia Graf Mack, Lindsey Donnell and Chloe Edwards

Piéce d' Occasion featuring students from the Dance Theatre of Harlem School

Balamouk (Extended) NY Premiere Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

With live accompaniment by The Klezmatics

2020 Vision Gala Dinner and Dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom follow the performance. Tickets start at $1500. For more information or to purchase tickets, info@dwightjohnsondesign.com

or (212) 889-4694.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 at 8PM

Future Forward

Untitled New Work - NY Premiere Robert Garland

Gustave Le Grey No. 1 - NY Premiere Pam Tanowitz

With New York City Ballet's Ashley Bouder and Anthony Huxley

Passage - NY Premiere Claudia Schreier

Balamouk (Extended) - NY Premiere Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

With live accompaniment by The Klezmatics

50 Forward: Post Performance Talk

Stay after the Friday night performance for a provocative conversation as we map the future of Dance Theatre of Harlem and Women Who Move Us, the DTH initiative established to develop and support the creative work of female choreographers, with guest moderator WQXR's Terrance McKnight.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 12:45PM

Pre-Show Family Dance Class

Share a joyful dance experience with your little ones prior to the performance, from 12:45-1:30pm.

Ages 5-8; 10 each, including accompanying adult(s). Pre-registration required.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 2PM

Family Matinée

Untitled New Work - NY Premiere Robert Garland

Odalisques Variations from Le Corsaire Dylan Santos after Marius Petipa

A Special Performance by the Dance Theatre of Harlem School

Balamouk (Extended) - NY Premiere Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

With live accompaniment by The Klezmatics

Meet the Ballerina Event Immediately Following the Performance

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 8PM

Future Forward

Untitled New Work - NY Premiere Robert Garland

Gustave Le Grey No. 1 - NY Premiere Pam Tanowitz

With New York City Ballet's Ashley Bouder and Anthony Huxley

Passage - NY Premiere Claudia Schreier

Balamouk (Extended) - NY Premiere Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

With live accompaniment by The Klezmatics

Closing Night Party

For Saturday Evening ticket holders 21 years of age and older. Space is limited.

Pre-registration is required after ticket purchase.

Dance Theatre of Harlem closes out its year-long 50th anniversary celebration with a program looking forward to its next 50 years. From April 15-18, the company will perform four shows in New York City, opening with its annual Vision Gala, at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information about Dance Theatre of Harlem, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.





