5 Ways that Broadway Fans Can Give Back on #GivingTuesday!

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have come and gone. While you're focused on finding the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones, consider giving back a little this year. #GivingTuesday is an international day of global generosity, and there's no better time to think about how you can do good.

Need some inspiration? Here's five simple ways that Broadway can help you give back this holiday season.

1. Find the Red Buckets After Your Show

Broadway Cares' signature red buckets will be held by dedicated volunteers and company members in Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions across the country as six weeks of in-theater fundraising leading up to December 10.

Participating NYC productions include: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Book of Mormon, Derren Brown: Secret, The Great Society, Hadestown, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Linda Vista, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tootsie, Wicked and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong, Scotland, PA, Aladdin, Betrayal, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress and Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof - In Yiddish, Jersey Boys, A Musical About Star Wars, Naked Boys Singing and Rock of Ages.

You don't have to be at a Broadway show to help out. You can also donate to BC/EFA from anywhere HERE.

2. Get Tickets to Broadway's Hottest Shows Through Care-Tix

Care-Tix was born in 1990 during Broadway Cares' earliest days. It began with two house seats available to every performance of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables. Since then, Care-Tix has grown to include access to virtually every Broadway show, offering ticket availability to the most sought-after blockbuster productions over the years including The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, Mean Girls, Chicago and more.

Care-Tix has access to premium and house seats for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, Equity national tours, select music and dance events and regional theatre productions. The house seats are picked by producers and are the best in the theatre. These exclusive tickets cannot be purchased online or in person at the box office.

PURCHASE TODAY!

3. Help Send a NYC Public School Student to See a Broadway Show

Launched in 2017 by the Broadway League, Broadway Bridges is committed to one simple but ambitious goal: Send every New York City public high school student to a Broadway show before graduation. Broadway Bridges works with the NYC Department of Education to make seeing a Broadway show a part of the 10th grade experience. Participating Broadway producers generously offer us $20 tickets to their shows. Broadway Bridges purchases thousands of these tickets, which we then offer to schools for just $10 each-less than the price of a movie.

Want to make a difference and help us bridge the gap? The more financial support we receive from individuals and foundations, the more tenth graders we serve. A donation of as little as $10 can make a big difference in a student's academic life, and introduce a young person to the magic of Broadway.

DONATE TODAY!

4. Bid for Broadway Experiences Through Charitybuzz

Charitybuzz is the world's premiere online charity auction platform, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders. For Broadway fans, that means going backstage at Broadway's biggest shows, getting 1-on-1 tours with Broadway's biggest stars, winning tickets to sold-out shows, and so much more. Proceeds go to benefit amazing charities.

Current Broadway lots include experiences at Moulin Rouge, Tootsie, Slave Play, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera, The Inheritance, The Music Man and many more!

BID TODAY!

5. Follow Their Lead...

Still stumped? Visit BroadwayWorld.com/charitycorner to find out how you can give back. Plus, watch as we ask Broadway stars about the causes that they are most passionate about on this #GivingTuesday!





