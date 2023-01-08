4 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, January 8, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to four musicals. 1776 will conclude its run at the American Airlines Theatre following 23 previews and 108 regular performances; Almost Famous wraps up at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre following 30 previews and 77 regular performances; Beetlejuice takes its final bow at the Marquis Theatre following 313 regular performances; and Into the Woods finishes it's run at the St. James Theatre after 44 previews and 179 regular performances.

Check out a full list of upcoming Broadway closings.

Roundabout Theatre Company concludes the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater. The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

Following the Broadway run, 1776 will begin a national tour in February 2023 in Philadelphia, PA at the Forrest Theatre. 1776 was previously revived on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company in 1997 before transferring to a commercial run at the Gershwin Theatre.

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the Beetlejuice National 26-city Tour, launching tonight December 7, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre. Fan favorite Beetlejuice has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

The Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which concludes its twice-extended limited engagement, will go on to play engagements in select cities across the United States. The production begins February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.