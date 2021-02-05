22 Motivational Broadway Quotes to Read When You Need a Pep Talk

Looking for some motivation from your favorite Broadway shows? Need a pep talk from musicals like Hamilton, Legally Blonde, Dear Evan Hansen, and more? You've come to the right place!

We asked our readers to share the Broadway quotes that motivate them the most!

1. "There's a million things I haven't done, but just you wait." -Hamilton

From @haleyscarlet_on Instagram

2. "You won't see me begging, I'm not taking my bow. Can't hurt me, can't stop me, it's not the end. You haven't seen the last of me." -The Cher Show

From @colin_mash_18 on Instagram

3. "We're all damaged, we're all frightened, we're all freaks- and that's alright." -Heathers

From @ellie.wendyy on Instagram

4. "It isn't where I am, it's only where I go from here." - Amelie

From @maggieclare9 on Instagram

5. "I've got to be where my spirit can run free, got to find my corner of the sky." -Pippin

From @rivasmr30 on Instagram

6. "With the chance we've been given, we've gotta be driven as hell!" -Legally Blonde

From @cassidy.bush.29 on Instagram

7. "I am the one the one thing in life I can control" -Hamilton

From @csengegyurko on Instagram

8. "Takes a little patience, takes a little time, a little perseverance, and a little uphill climb" -Dear Evan Hansen

From @charlotte.berry47 on Instagram

9. "One thing's universal. Life's no dress rehearsal. So why not make some waves before it's through. Go BIG, or you've blown it. It's time that you own it. Let's make it clear that tonight belongs to you!" -The Prom

From @jessebeerten on Instagram

10. "Unlimited, my future is unlimited." -Wicked

From @cailyn0303 on Instagram

11. "Courage is your claim to fame, when hero is your middle name." -SpongeBob SquarePants

From @spenceycohen on Instagram

12. "I am inimitable, I am an original." -Hamilton

From @zoellarge on Instagram

13. "Courage cannot erase our fear, courage is when we face our fear." - Newsies

From @abby_w1967 on Instagram

14. "Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see." -Sunday in the Park with George

From @IJasonAlexander on Twitter (Yes, THE Jason Alexander!)

15. "Scratch that this is not a moment, it's the movement." -Hamilton

From @beadabooks on Twitter

16. "See how the world could be, in spite of the way that it is." -Hadestown

From @_kathblack on Twitter

17. "Don't stress. Relax. Let life roll off your back. Except for death and maybe taxes, everything in life is only for now." -Avenue Q

From @darkhunterx90 on Twitter

18. "There's only us, There's only this. Forget regret-- or life is yours to miss. No other road, No other way. No day but today." -Rent

From @garylepselter on Twitter

19. "Never let 'em tell you who you ought to be. Just be. With dignity. Celebrate yourself triumphantly." -Kinky Boots

From @vtcnj on Twitter

20. "Sometimes what's meant to break you, makes you brave." -Mean Girls

From Kayleigh S. on Facebook

21. "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise." -Les Miserables

From William F. on Facebook

22. "Day after day, we find the will to find our way/ Knowing that the darkest skies will someday see the sun." -Next to Normal

From Lindsay P. on Facebook