22 Motivational Broadway Quotes to Read When You Need a Pep Talk
Our readers shared their most motivating quotes from Broadway shows!
Looking for some motivation from your favorite Broadway shows? Need a pep talk from musicals like Hamilton, Legally Blonde, Dear Evan Hansen, and more? You've come to the right place!
We asked our readers to share the Broadway quotes that motivate them the most!
After checking out these 22 quotes, see even more of their answers on our Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
1. "There's a million things I haven't done, but just you wait." -Hamilton
From @haleyscarlet_on Instagram
2. "You won't see me begging, I'm not taking my bow. Can't hurt me, can't stop me, it's not the end. You haven't seen the last of me." -The Cher Show
From @colin_mash_18 on Instagram
3. "We're all damaged, we're all frightened, we're all freaks- and that's alright." -Heathers
From @ellie.wendyy on Instagram
4. "It isn't where I am, it's only where I go from here." - Amelie
From @maggieclare9 on Instagram
5. "I've got to be where my spirit can run free, got to find my corner of the sky." -Pippin
From @rivasmr30 on Instagram
6. "With the chance we've been given, we've gotta be driven as hell!" -Legally Blonde
From @cassidy.bush.29 on Instagram
7. "I am the one the one thing in life I can control" -Hamilton
From @csengegyurko on Instagram
8. "Takes a little patience, takes a little time, a little perseverance, and a little uphill climb" -Dear Evan Hansen
From @charlotte.berry47 on Instagram
9. "One thing's universal. Life's no dress rehearsal. So why not make some waves before it's through. Go BIG, or you've blown it. It's time that you own it. Let's make it clear that tonight belongs to you!" -The Prom
From @jessebeerten on Instagram
10. "Unlimited, my future is unlimited." -Wicked
From @cailyn0303 on Instagram
11. "Courage is your claim to fame, when hero is your middle name." -SpongeBob SquarePants
From @spenceycohen on Instagram
12. "I am inimitable, I am an original." -Hamilton
From @zoellarge on Instagram
13. "Courage cannot erase our fear, courage is when we face our fear." - Newsies
From @abby_w1967 on Instagram
14. "Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see." -Sunday in the Park with George
From @IJasonAlexander on Twitter (Yes, THE Jason Alexander!)
15. "Scratch that this is not a moment, it's the movement." -Hamilton
From @beadabooks on Twitter
16. "See how the world could be, in spite of the way that it is." -Hadestown
From @_kathblack on Twitter
17. "Don't stress. Relax. Let life roll off your back. Except for death and maybe taxes, everything in life is only for now." -Avenue Q
From @darkhunterx90 on Twitter
18. "There's only us, There's only this. Forget regret-- or life is yours to miss. No other road, No other way. No day but today." -Rent
From @garylepselter on Twitter
19. "Never let 'em tell you who you ought to be. Just be. With dignity. Celebrate yourself triumphantly." -Kinky Boots
From @vtcnj on Twitter
20. "Sometimes what's meant to break you, makes you brave." -Mean Girls
From Kayleigh S. on Facebook
21. "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise." -Les Miserables
From William F. on Facebook
22. "Day after day, we find the will to find our way/ Knowing that the darkest skies will someday see the sun." -Next to Normal
From Lindsay P. on Facebook
