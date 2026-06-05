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What is a Tonys party without some celebratory toasting to the Great White Way? Well we think you should take it a step further this year with our 2026 Tony Awards Drinking Game! Play along with our rules below on the big night. Bottoms up!

While you get Ready to Play, listen to our 2026 Tony Awards Party Playlist and mix up some show-inspired cocktails!

Take a drink...

- When a vampire (or P!nk) flies!

-When more than 50 people are on the stage at once.

-Anytime P!nk mentions her Broadway-loving daughter, Willow.

-Anytime someone jokes about how P!nk has never been on Broadway.

-Every time an acceptance speech gets cut off.

-When you spot an actor who is starring in a show next season.

-When you see a Broadway show commercial during the broadcast.

-Anytime the camera does a close-up of the wrong person.

-Every time someone clearly didn't go to rehearsal.

-Every time someone says that "AI won't replace the arts".

-Anytime someone praises understudies and swings.

-Anytime you see someone carrying a cake.

-Anytime Marla Mindelle says "girlfriend..."

-When you see a "cat" vogue/do a deathdrop.

-When an anniversary performance takes the stage.

- Anytime a winner thanks their high school drama teacher.

- Anytime someone uses the phrase "8 times a week."

- Anytime you spot an actor you've met at the stage door.

- Anytime a past Tonys host takes the stage.

- When someone making his/her Broadway debut wins.

- Every time a presenter flubs an actor's name.

- When you spot a Tony winner from last year.

- When your favorite show of the season wins.

-Any time someone gets a standing ovation.

- If/when the ceremony runs late!