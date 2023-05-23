2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion

During the season, 88.4% of seats were filled, comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 3 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 4 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion

The Broadway League has released statistics for the 2022-2023 season, which began on May 23, 2022, and ended on May 21, 2023. In the first full season since Broadway returned from the COVID-19 pandemic closure, Broadway reached a total attendance of 12,283,399 and generated $1,577,586,897 in grosses. The 2022-2023 season included 1,474 playing weeks and 11,506 performances.

During the season, 88.4% of seats were filled, comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

“Broadway is making a strong rebound as audiences are returning to New York City to experience extraordinary live theatre,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “The 2022-2023 season numbers indicate an upward trajectory with 12.3 million attendances and nearly $1.6 billion in grosses. Broadway continues to present robust and diverse productions ranging from beloved classics to groundbreaking debuts, attracting an array of audiences who are keeping the Theatre District bustling with excitement.”

Over the course of the 2022-2023 season, audiences had the opportunity to attend 40 new productions and 35 continuing productions. The 40 productions that opened during the season included: 15 musicals (9 original, 6 revivals), 24 plays (18 original, 5 revivals, one return engagement), and one special engagement (original).

For full Broadway season statistics, including a detailed breakdown of the last five seasons, please visit the Research section of The Broadway League website here.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on Tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.  

Key League programs and resources include Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards, Stars in the Alley, Viva Broadway, Black to Broadway, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with TDF), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on Tour, and internationally.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to attend a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY Photo
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY

Goodspeed Musicals is welcoming Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success will run through June 25 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. See first look video of star Judy McLean performing the classic anthem, 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in the production.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/21/2023.

Adam Chanler-Berat & More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Photo
Adam Chanler-Berat & More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE

Classic Stage Company has announced additional cast members for its fall production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

Video: First Look at SWEENEY TODD at Signature Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at SWEENEY TODD at Signature Theatre

Get a first look at footage of Sweeney Todd at Signature Theatre!


More Hot Stories For You

THE LION KING to Welcome New Young Simbas Beginning in JuneTHE LION KING to Welcome New Young Simbas Beginning in June
Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony AwardPasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award
Photos: Ariana DeBose, Audra McDonald, and More Attend NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS GALAPhotos: Ariana DeBose, Audra McDonald, and More Attend NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS GALA
Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCKWill Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You