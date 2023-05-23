2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion

The Broadway League has released statistics for the 2022-2023 season, which began on May 23, 2022, and ended on May 21, 2023. In the first full season since Broadway returned from the COVID-19 pandemic closure, Broadway reached a total attendance of 12,283,399 and generated $1,577,586,897 in grosses. The 2022-2023 season included 1,474 playing weeks and 11,506 performances.

During the season, 88.4% of seats were filled, comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

“Broadway is making a strong rebound as audiences are returning to New York City to experience extraordinary live theatre,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “The 2022-2023 season numbers indicate an upward trajectory with 12.3 million attendances and nearly $1.6 billion in grosses. Broadway continues to present robust and diverse productions ranging from beloved classics to groundbreaking debuts, attracting an array of audiences who are keeping the Theatre District bustling with excitement.”

Over the course of the 2022-2023 season, audiences had the opportunity to attend 40 new productions and 35 continuing productions. The 40 productions that opened during the season included: 15 musicals (9 original, 6 revivals), 24 plays (18 original, 5 revivals, one return engagement), and one special engagement (original).

For full Broadway season statistics, including a detailed breakdown of the last five seasons, please visit the Research section of The Broadway League website here.

