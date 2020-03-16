2020 Met Gala Postponed Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will indefinitely postpone its annual Met Gala due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The announcement comes on the heels of the museum's closure last Thursday. The museum will remain closed through at least April 4.

A statement released by a Met spokesperson confirms the cancellation or postponement of all programs and events through May 15.

The annual gala, famously held each year on the first Monday in May, was originally scheduled for May 4.

The event is hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and is the annual fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. Routinely drawing A-list celebrities, the gala is perhaps best known for its famous red carpet fashion on the museum's iconic steps.





