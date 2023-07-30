2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, July 30, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to two new productions. New York, New York takes its final bow at the St. James Theatre following 33 previews and 110 regular performances; and Grey House will conclude its run at the Lyceum Theatre following 39 previews and 64 regular performances.

New York, New York, the 9-time Tony Award-nominated musical features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

In New York, New York, a group of New Yorkers come together to chase their dreams of music, money, and love in the new Broadway musical as spectacular as the city itself. If they can make it there, they’ll make it anywhere. Be a part of it.

New York, New Yorks Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on all digital platforms. Discussions are underway for a North American tour of New York, New York. All details including tour schedule and dates along with casting will be announced at a later date.

Grey House, the critically acclaimed first-of-its-kind Broadway experience by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.