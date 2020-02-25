15% off Feinstein's/54 Below's Showstopper, Standards & Sondheim!

Save on Feinstein's/54 Below's most popular acts:

Showstopper, Standards & Sondheim!

54 Salutes Frank Sinatra

Feb 22, Mar 13 & Apr 4 at 9:30pm

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

Feb 29 & Apr 3 at 9:30pm

Mar 21 at 7pm

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. Come and hear the songs that made Broadway great performed by today's greatest stars!

Sondheim Unplugged

Feb 23, Mar 29 & Apr 26 at 7pm

A celebrated New York event since 2010, Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, and more.

The Birthday Show!

Mar 8 & Apr 21 at 7pm

What do Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Celine Dion, Nat King Cole, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, & Liza Minnelli all have in common? They were all born in the same month! This concert event will feature songs made famous by these iconic Broadway, Hollywood & recording stars who were born that month.

15% OFF COVER CHARGE

Use code SERIES15 for 15% off of Main Dining Seating

54below.com





