12th Annual Coltrane Festival Begins With Ravi Coltrane at Smoke Jazz Club

SMOKE Jazz Club will continue its 25th anniversary season with a new line-up in this year's 12th annual Coltrane Festival. Over the course of four weeks (December 11-January 5), some of today's top musicians join forces to celebrate the life and musical legacy of the great saxophonist and composer John Coltrane. Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2025” features Ravi Coltrane, in his debut at SMOKE, Eric Scott Reed, Nicholas Payton, Louis Hayes, and more in what has become a seasonal highlight in the world of jazz. It also includes the New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec 31) with one of the best line-ups yet: Jazzmeia Horn, Vincent Herring, Cyrus Chestnut, Yasushi Nakamura, and Johnathan Blake. For the complete December schedule and most updated calendar, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

COLTRANE FESTIVAL (subject to change):

Wed-Sun December 11-15: Ravi Coltrane featuring Gadi Lehavi and Elé Salif Howell SMOKE debut

Ravi Coltrane – saxophones

Gadi Lehavi – piano

Elé Salif Howell – drums

Critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist and composer Ravi Coltrane makes a highly anticipated SMOKE Jazz Club debut with his inspired trio featuring pianist Gadi Lehavi and drummer Elé Howell. An artist whose career occupies a singular niche in modern jazz, Ravi Coltrane has established a sound and concepts that stand undeniably on their own, extending far beyond the shadow of his iconic name. Over a 20-plus-year career, Coltrane has worked as a sideman to many and recorded noteworthy albums for himself and others, including McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Dave Liebman, Joe Lovano, Terence Blanchard, Geri Allen, and many more.



Wed-Sun December 18-22: Eric Scott Reed Quintet featuring Nicholas Payton & Eric Alexander

Nicholas Payton – trumpet

Eric Alexander – tenor saxophone

Eric Scott Reed – piano

Peter Washington – bass

Joe Farnsworth – drums

The Coltrane Festival continues with an exciting Coltrane-inspired quintet assembled by piano master Eric Scott Reed. A child prodigy who grew up playing in his father's storefront Baptist Church, Reed has been one of the most important ambassadors of the music for over 30 years. AJoining Reed is a virtuoso front line, trumpeter Nicholas Payton and saxophonist Eric Alexander, and an all-star rhythm section, bassist Peter Washington and drummer Joe Farnsworth.

Wed-Thu December 25-26: Special Guest Louis Hayes with Vincent Herring Quartet featuring George Cables

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

George Cables – piano

Yasushi Nakamura – bass

Louis Hayes – drums

Drum icon and NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes has worked and recorded with John Coltrane. A treasure of American music, Hayes's career spans seven decades. His impeccable feel and propulsive swing have helped to define the art of jazz drumming.

Fri-Sat December 27-28: Special Guest Eddie Henderson with Vincent Herring Quintet featuring George Cables

Eddie Henderson – trumpet

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

George Cables – piano

Yasushi Nakamura – bass

Joe Farnsworth – drums

The eternally youthful Eddie Henderson has proven again that he is still making some of the most important music of his career into his 80s.

Sun-Mon December 29-30: Special Guest Steve Turre with Vincent Herring Quintet featuring George Cables

Steve Turre – trombone

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

George Cables – piano

Yasushi Nakamura – bass

Joe Farnsworth – drums

The incredible trombonist and seashell innovator Steve Turre's storied career includes work alongside music legends Ray Charles, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, and Woody Shaw. He is a versatile master and a true jazz original.

Tuesday, Dec 31: New Year's Eve Celebration featuring The Countdown All-Stars

Jazzmeia Horn – vocals

Vincent Herring – tenor saxophone

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Yasushi Nakamura – bass

Johnathan Blake – drums

SMOKE's year-end Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2025” converges with SMOKE's annual New Year's Eve Celebration, a perennially popular night of music and revelry. And, this year features one of its best lineups, the Countdown 2025 All-Stars, featuring vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, saxophonist Vincent Herring, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer Johnathan Blake, who will combine their considerable musical talents to ring in the New Year. A special holiday prix-fixe menu and a festive atmosphere will complement the celebration.

Chestnut, Nakamura, and Blake are reunited with Herring from his celebrated 2021 album Preaching to the Choir. These four instrumentalists know how to deliver a good time, and augmented by the great Jazzmeia Horn; they will, of course, do just that.

Two Seatings:

7:00 p.m. includes 4-course holiday dinner and one show ($250 + tax & tip)

9:30 p.m. includes 4-course holiday dinner, two shows, midnight celebration with prosecco champagne toast, hats & noise makers ($350 plus tax & tip)

Thu-Sun January 2-5: COLTRANE FESTIVAL: “Tenor Titans” Wayne Escoffery / Jimmy Greene Quintet featuring Buster Williams and Lenny White

Jimmy Greene – tenor saxophone

Wayne Escoffery – tenor saxophone

Orrin Evans – piano

Buster Williams – bass

Lenny White – drums

The year begins as 2024 ended with the final week in SMOKE's annual Coltrane Festival! The “Tenor Titans” quintet features two old friends and incredible tenor saxophonists, Wayne Escoffery and Jimmy Greene. Greene and Escoffery are both former students and protégés of the great Jackie McLean. Their playing embodies his passion and fire, as well as the profound influence of John Coltrane. Joining these two powerful saxophonists is an inspired rhythm section featuring pianist Orrin Evans and a pair of music legends: bassist Buster Williams and drummer Lenny White.



