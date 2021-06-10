Miss J Alexander and Frank DiLella Will Welcome a Brand New Day in Times Square Tomorrow

Stars of stage, screen, and fashion will come together in Times Square to celebrate a Brand New Day as New York City moves forward on its path to a full reopening. This joyful event aims to encourage New Yorkers and tourists alike to put away the screens, throw on their most fabulous looks, and reemerge into our great city to fall in love with it all over again. With a renewed sense of hope, freedom, and togetherness, Brand New Day will feature musical performances, a fashion runway show, and dancing in the streets live in Times Square (W 43rd Street & 7th Avenue) on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 AM.



Produced by members of the creative team who presented "We Will Be Back," Brand New Day will be co-hosted by runway expert and "America's Next Top Model" star, Miss J. Alexander and the Emmy Award-winning host of NY1's "On Stage," Frank DiLella, with a special appearance by "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 12 runner up, Jackie Cox. The event will be directed and staged by Holly-Anne Devlin and the creative team and will feature dances choreographed by James Alonzo and Jason A. Rodriguez, the choreographer and star of Ryan Murphy's FX series, "Pose"; musical performances by NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star, Alex Newell and Jada Temple; and a fashion runway show featuring summer looks from iconic NYC retailer, Macy's, styled by Sam Ratelle and modeled by some of Broadway's brightest stars.



"Artists are the heartbeat of New York City and there's no better place to celebrate the love, joy and humanity that they bring than at the crossroads of the world - Times Square!" said Holly-Anne Devlin. "I'm thrilled for us to bring together iconic New Yorkers - artists, fashionistas and small business owners - who have kept hope and the spirit of our beloved city alive as we celebrate this Brand New Day for the greatest city in the world!"



"The intersection of fashion and the arts is our biggest passion at RRR Creative and we're beyond excited to present both in one big, fabulous event at the crossroads of the world," said RRR Creative co-founders Ryan and Sam Ratelle. "We are proud to be a part of New York City's creative renaissance and - through the limitless power of the arts - we will all experience a Brand New Day filled with hope, optimism, and endless possibilities."



"Macy's stands at the crossroads of fashion, service and celebration. For more than 160 years, we have showcased the very best of New York City to a global audience via our world-famous events and our iconic flagship store at Herald Square," said Kathy Hilt, Macy's Division Vice-President. "Macy's is New York and New York is Macy's. We are thrilled to partner with the Brand New Day team to help do our part to reinvigorate our hometown, the greatest city in the world."



"Times Square is alive with more programming and celebrations than ever as we welcome diners to enjoy 26 Times Square restaurants as part of Taste of Times Square Week and delighting visitors with pop-up events like Brand New Day," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "At the Crossroads of the World we're intersecting live performance with fashion and invite visitors and New Yorkers alike to join us on this special day."



Brand New Day will also feature Broadway performers Charl Brown, Jenn Gambatese, Timothy Hughes, Robyn Hurder, Adam Jepsen, Rob Morean, Adam Roberts; along with Megan Hornaday, Carmen Jackson, Ryan Raferty, Alex Wong; "Brand New Day" dancers Tatiana Barber, Shane Fowler, Cedric Greene, Arden Harris, Keisha Hughes, Jay Mills, Dobbin Pickney, Shayna Whetley and House of Eon voguers Luz Guzman, Karma Nina Oricci, Hisham Qumhiyeh, Robert Mason; and Hell's Kitchen business leaders, Shane Hathaway (Hold Fast) and Manhattan Plaza Tenant President, Aleta LaFargue.



Brand New Day takes place in the middle of Taste of Times Square Week (June 7 - 14, 2021), an annual celebration of the neighborhood's restaurants. Hosted by Times Square Alliance, Taste of Times Square offers live entertainment and three-course, prix-fixe menus for $35 plus beverages, tax, and gratuity from all participating restaurants, including Tony's DiNapoli, Hold Fast, Gallagher's Steakhouse, P.S. Kitchen, Tito Murphy's, BarDough, and more. For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.TSQ.org/Taste.