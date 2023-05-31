& JULIET, INTO THE WOODS, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members to Join Ham4Ham This Week

The event will also feature a special appearance from the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. 

The casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet will perform at this week's Ham4Ham!

The Ham4Ham will take place on Friday, June 2 at 4pm at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, 226 W 46th Street. The event will also feature a special appearance from the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. 

See Lin-Manuel Miranda's Instagram announcement below!

About Hamilton

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

About & Juliet

What if Juliet didin't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. The musical features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

About New York, New York

A brand-new musical bringing Broadway legends back together, New York, New York is a glittering love letter to the greatest city in the world. It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it here, they can make it anywhere. New York, New York is a spectacular show for a singular city.

About Into the Woods 

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marked its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year Photo
HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year

The Tony®️, Grammy®️, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, HAMILTON, is making its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena next year! The production will run from 17 January until 4 February, 2024.

Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Photo
Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play stars D'Arcy Carden and Chris Sullivan joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome book writer Robert Horn and the Tony-nominated cast of Shucked for a special performance. Watch the video!

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Fe Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' At Today's HAM4HAM

Leopoldstadt stars Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Malina joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominees J. Harrison Ghee, Marc Shaiman, and the ensemble of Some Like It Hot for another return engagement of the outdoor mini-concert series, Ham4Ham! See video of the performance!

Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLLS HOUSE Join Todays HAM4HAM! Photo
Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLL'S HOUSE Join Today's HAM4HAM!

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominee Bonnie Milligan, Phillipa Soo, and the ensemblists from Kimberly Akimbo and Camelot for a special Ham4Ham! See video of the show!


