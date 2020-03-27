International Thespian Festival to go on Virtually

On March 27, Indiana University, the site of the International Thespian Festival (ITF), informed the Educational Theatre Association, which produces the event, that it is canceling all summer activities on campus. This means that ITF 2020 cannot take place as an in-person gathering.

"Given the uncertainty of the virus situation, this is the right path to protect the health and well-being of our theatre family, which is EdTA's top priority," said EdTA Executive Director Julie Cohen Theobald. "Although a traditional festival isn't possible in 2020, this once-in-a-year, once-in-a-lifetime Thespian celebration is not being canceled. This show must go on!"

EdTA is proud to introduce the first-ever Virtual International Thespian Festival, taking place in June 2020. This exciting new format will feature adjudications, auditions, the inaugural International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (aka the ThespysTM), performances, workshops and masterclasses, and more.

Virtual ITF is open to all Thespians (members of the International Thespian Society, the Honor Society for middle and high school theatre students) and theatre students from around the world; their teachers, parents, and families; and colleges, industry leaders, and artists. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Theobald said, "While we'll miss being together in person this summer, we're excited to seize this moment for new possibilities. Theatre has always been a refuge during dark times. Virtual ITF will bring the theatre community together and celebrate the students who shine in their art."

Students and teachers already registered for ITF 2020 will be contacted within two weeks for next steps, as will colleges, exhibitors, sponsors, and teaching artists.

Those interested in being notified when it's time to register for Virtual ITF can sign up here.





