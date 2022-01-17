Award-Winning WITNESS - Live Online Through January 23!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 17, 2022  

The latest from Arlekin's award-winning (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab WITNESS "profound" - The Boston Globe "remarkable" - WBUR "breaks new ground" - This Week in New York A bold original documentary theater piece about Jewish immigration in the face of antisemitism Inspired by the voyage of the MS St. Louis Virtual | Immersive | Interactive Performing online through January 23 Tix and info at www.zerogravity.art ----- Arlekin Players Theatre | (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab Needham, MA


