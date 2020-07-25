BWW Feature: DE FRENTE PRODUCTIONS Online Collab Fest

De Frente Productions, the Argentinian, New York based, feminist production company, is still finding new and creative ways to stay connected to their community. Their latest project is called The Collab Fest. An exercise in collaboration that brings different artists together to create a unique piece.

What is the Collab Fest?

De Frente productions picked eight actors and asked them to answer a personal questionnaire with as much honesty or dishonesty as they liked.

They then chose four writers and assigned two actors to each of them, sending them their headshots and questionnaire answers. The writers then had a week to complete a ten minute original piece inspired by and for the actors.

Each actor once more had the opportunity to collaborate by using their artistic input in making choices about set, wardrobe and performance.

Finally, these original pieces will be read in an event streamed via YouTube Live!

THIS SUNDAY, JULY 26th at 6:00PM EST.

The pieces that will be presented are:

SAD POOL PARTY by Dezi Tibbs (with Emmy Kuperschmid and Tyler Dobies)

BAR TALK by Flynn Osman (with Kelly Robertson and Ashton Silva)

ARBORETUM by Ruth Johnson (with Casey Ecker and Gabriel Rosario)

SHAKESPEAREAN MADNESS by Isaiah Alexander (with Carmen Borla and Kaileah Hankerson).

Follow the activities of this young and exciting company on Instagram @defrenteproductions or Facebook De Frente Productions and on

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPZszmMp7hjF--0jBkoFWSw?view_as=subscriber

Here you'll find information about their events, polls, writing prompts and so much more!

Visit their website at:

www.defrenteproductions.com

