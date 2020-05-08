BROADWAY BEES at Virtual Summer Camp

a??a??a??a??a?? a??a??a??a??a??

Broadway Bees introduces the BB Virtual Summer Camp

A thrilling, immersive experience of dancing, acting, singing, mindfulness and theater crafts delivered daily via Zoom by Broadway Bees, New York City's premier musical theatre program for children, debuts on July 6.

Set your kid up for a Broadway summer of fun and learning. Two-hour daily sessions include: dancing (ballet, hip hop, jazz); acting (improv, musical characters); singing (voice training, BB's songs, musicals); mindfulness (yoga, relaxation); and arts & crafts (building props, costumes, stage design). Mind, body and soul stimulated by the wonderful fantasy world of Broadway Musicals!

Professional teachers, limited number of kids per class, quality content, all at a very affordable rate.

ABOUT BROADWAY BEES

Broadway Bees delivers a thrilling, immersive experience in the magical world of Broadway Musicals. Children participate in activities built around specific age-appropriate musicals, involving all aspects of a theatrical production, including singing, dancing, acting, and set and costume design. Through movement, kids improve their flexibility and coordination; through acting and singing, they focus on and increase their self-confidence, peer interaction, imagination and ear training; and arts and crafts activities are used to build props and accessories related to specific musicals. Broadway Bees' students do this all while being fully immersed in popular Broadway musicals, sure to keep them active and engaged!

For list of upcoming classes and programming please visit BroadwayBees.com

ABOUT VALENTINA BERGER (CO-FOUNDER)

Valentina holds a BFA in Musical Theater from The New School with a minor in Performing Arts Administration. Since 2010, she's brought 500+ students from all over the world to New York for two-week intensives in American Musical Theater and trained over 10,000 students online.

During her time in New York, she's worked at several Broadway offices in more than 50 Broadway productions: Bespoke Theatricals (GM office for Mamma Mia, Motown, Rocky, Billy Elliot, Evita, Legally Blonde, etc.), O&M (Press Office for Kinky Boots, Sleep No More, Peter and the Starcatcher, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Spiderman, etc.) and AKA (ad agency for Once, Spring Awakening, Matilda, The Audience, It's Only A Play, Fuerza Bruta, etc.).

Her producing credits include Camarera (Waitress) in Argentina and The Minutes and Company on Broadway (as a co-producer/investor).

She looks forward to continuing building bridges between Broadway and the rest of the world.





