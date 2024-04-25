Analia Farfan's International American Ballet Presented 'A Better Planet, a Better World' at St. Jean Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"A Better Planet, a Better World”, held last Saturday April 6th, at St. Jean Theater, showcased a unique fusion of visual and performing arts, paying homage to nature, love, and the power of female energy. The Gala performance offered a captivating blend of dance and art inspired by the work of director, choreographer and dancer Analia Farfan, inspired by, and featuring art from “A Better Planet, A Better World”, an art exhibit at the UN Headquarters by multimedia artist Alessandra Mattanza, now showing partly at the Permanent SDGs Mission of Italy to the United Nations.

Choreographed by Analia Farfan and featuring exceptional talented dancers, the show was a tribute to Mother Earth and humanity. Analia’s ballet pieces are known for their tasteful composition, where every element - movement, costumes, visuals, music, transitions, and even lighting - contributes to a cohesive and inspiring whole.

During the first part of the show, standout performances included "The Dying Swan" and “The Red Flower Adagio" by Analia Farfan, as well as "Walpurgis night Pas De Deux" and "Spring waters Pas De Deux" performed by ballet dancer Misa Mochizuki. The second part featured exquisite choreography by Farfan, including "Earth" performed by Misa Mochizuki, and “The Dragonfly" with dancer Erica Maillet. The last ballet piece, was the world premiere of "Protect The Earth”, a remarkable performance by the entire group of International American Ballet dancers.

Throughout the show, dancers Jose Rojas and Genaro Freire also stood out with their exceptional professionalism, impeccable body lines, and their innate sense of music and movement. Another special mention goes to the exceptional dancer Brett Coppa, former member of Atlanta Ballet, who with his artistic, technical, and acting abilities shine through, as he tackled multiple roles in the show, and all of them with the same dedication and professionalism.

The performance also included two amazing opera singers, Vita Koreneva and María Brea, who added even more feeling to the show. Vita's rendition of "Third Song of Lel" from the "Snow Maiden Opera" was both powerful and subtle. The finale of the show, "Protect The Earth," was an original composition by Vita Koreneva. It was a world premiere song and Ballet, with both opera singers on stage, and also bringing all the dancers together for a heartfelt and meaningful ending, dressed as Indigenous People, wearing original Shipibo tribe outfits from the Amazon Rainforest.

"A Better Planet, A Better World" was a truly enchanting event, showcasing the talent and creativity of Director, Choreographer & Dancer Analia Farfan with her International American Ballet, inspired by Alessandra Mattanza's art exhibition. This show served as a powerful tribute to the cycle of life and the universal themes of love and emotions. This evening showcased the transformative power of art in promoting global awareness and unity.