The Forst Inn Arts Collective Reveals 2025 Season

The Forst Inn Arts Collective has announced its 2025 Season. The first event is on March 16 and there are theatre and music events scheduled on weekends through the end of 2025.

Mainstage theatre events include the following titles: Alice By Heart, opening March 29; A Doll's House, opening April 26; The Revolutionists, opening May 24; Blithe Spirit, opening August 9; Swing!, opening September 6; And Then There Were None, opening October 4; Sweeney Todd, opening November 1; and A Musings Sherlock Holmes, opening December 6.

Playing in the pub on select weekends beginning May 13, we present Guys on Ice, a hilarious musical comedy about winter existence up in here in da nord.

From June through July we'll be offering their summer Theatre and Music Festival, with several new works, a ten minute play festival, and the July 5 Forst Fest! celebration.

Music offerings will range from folk to jazz to pop to Broadway. At Thanksgiving, the Layne Yost Trio is back for two days of great John Denver music and great food. Along the way they'll present a range of music yet to be determined.

The Forst Inn Arts Collective presents theatre and music events in the historic spaces of The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The organization hosts ten mainstage theatrical productions each year as well as several smaller shows. Informal musical performances precede most theatre events and over the year several ticketed mainstage music events are hosted as well.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills, WI. We are thirty minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc. More information can be found at www.forstinn.org.

