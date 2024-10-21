Sharon Pickering-Polzin Named Chief Financial Officer of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the appointment of Sharon Pickering-Polzin as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Sharon will leverage her expertise in non-profit accounting and strategic planning, and her passion for people, to drive organizational success and make a meaningful impact within the community.

Sharon holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from Michigan Technological University, along with a Master of Science in Management and Organizational Behavior from Silver Lake College. Her educational background complements her extensive career dedicated to the non-profit sector, including significant roles with the YMCA of the Fox Cities and the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

With a strong foundation in financial management and strategic leadership, Sharon was honored with Insight Magazine's Non-Profit CFO of the Year award in 2023, recognizing her dedication and effectiveness in the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sharon to our team," said Maria Van Laanen, President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. "Her unique blend of financial acumen and commitment to community engagement will be instrumental in advancing our mission and supporting the vibrant arts culture in the Fox Cities."

Outside of her professional pursuits, Sharon enjoys traveling and cherishing quality time with her wife and their three young daughters, Amelia, Hannah, and Callie. A passionate advocate for equity and inclusion, Sharon is dedicated to fostering a loving and welcoming community where her family can thrive.

Lisa Shovan, the Center's current CFO, will assist in the transition as she prepares for her retirement at the end of the Center's current fiscal year.

