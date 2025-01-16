Peninsula Players Theatre Reveals 2025 Winter Play Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the 2025 season of The Play’s the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences. Readings of the three plays will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, on Mondays, February 3, March 3 and April 7 at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome.

“Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to share another season of play readings,” said Artistic Director Linda Fortunato. “We are delighted that for 16 years, the Door County community has embraced this winter programing with such enthusiasm. We look forward to greeting the many patrons who will join us in person and sharing these gems with them.”

“Of Serpents & Sea Spray” by Rachel Bublitz is scheduled for Monday, February 3. Join the adventures of Iro, an orphan girl who embarks on a mission to find Pegasus. “Of Serpents & Sea Spray” is presented in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune.

The Play’s the Thing continues Monday, March 3, with “Do You Turn Somersaults?” by Aleksei Arbuzov, translated by Ariadne Nicolaeff. This charming love story set along the Baltic Coast centers around Lidya, who exuberantly embraces life and Rodion, a crusty widower.

“A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing closes the winter play reading series on Monday, April 7, 2025. When Moss and Avis awake at an isolated summer house high above a body of water, neither can remember who they are or how they got there. When a young woman arrives on the doorstep, they wonder if she is their daughter? Their lawyer? Or a complete stranger?

The Play’s the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Friends of Door County Libraries, Green Bay Packers Foundation, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Comments