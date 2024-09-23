Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes 34 High Schools To The Ninth Year Of The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of its celebrated tradition, as the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program enters its ninth year with a remarkable expansion to include 34 participating high schools from Northeastern Wisconsin. Schools participating for the first time include Gibraltar, Howards Grove, Sheboygan Falls and Valders.

"Expanding to include 34 high schools this year is a testament to the program's growing impact and the vibrant talent within our community," said Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "Through the Center Stage Program, students gain invaluable experiences and forge lasting connections with their peers, enriching their passion for theater and contributing to a more united and supportive community."

Since its inception in 2016, the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has aimed to honor and support the accomplishments of high school musical theater while fostering confidence, creativity, and collaboration among students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. This year's program offers a rich array of educational opportunities for students and educators to refine their skills and grow together.

Students will engage in a variety of learning experiences, including a dance workshop led by local professionals and additional workshops with touring arts experts. Some students will be selected as Student Ambassadors or invited to join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, performing at Center-hosted and community events.

The season will culminate in a Tony Awards-style showcase at the Center on May 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are $15.08 and can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, through the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, or by contacting the ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760. Tickets are also available via Ticketmaster online. For ticket office hours, please visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Please note that performance schedules, prices, and performers are subject to change.

The 2024-25 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:

Appleton East High School

Les Misérables

November 1-3, 7-9, 2024

Ashwaubenon High School

The Drowsy Chaperone

November 22-23, 29-30, December 1, 2024

Brillion High School

Elf The Musical

November 14-16, 2024

Chilton High School

Once Upon a Mattress

November 7-9, 2024

De Pere High School

Annie

November 14-16, 2024

Denmark High School

The Addams Family

November 8-10, 15-17, 2024

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Tarzan

March 7-9, 2025

Gibraltar High School

TBD

March 14-16, 2025

Green Bay East High School

Disney's The Little Mermaid

November 1-2, 8-9, 2024

Green Bay Southwest High School

Disney's Newsies

December 6-7, 12-14, 2024

Green Bay West High School

TBD

March 14-16, 2025

Hortonville High School

Disney's High School Musical

November 7-10, 2024

Howards Grove High School

Catch Me If You Can

November 14-17, 2024

Kaukauna High School

Mean Girls High School Version

November 7-9, 2024

Little Chute High School

Little Shop of Horrors

November 14-16, 2024

Luxemburg-Casco High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

February 21-23, 2025

Manitowoc Lincoln High School

The Lightning Thief

February 6-8, 2025

Menasha High School

The Wizard of Oz

March 13-15, 2025

Mishicot High School

Disney's Newsies

November 1-3, 2024

Neenah High School

Guys and Dolls

October 16-20, 2024

New London High School

Guys and Dolls

November 8-10, 2024

Notre Dame Academy

Freaky Friday

January 23-26, 2025

Oshkosh North High School

Catch Me If You Can

February 13-16, 2025

Oshkosh West High School

Footloose

January 23-26, 2025

Pulaski High School

Once Upon a Mattress

February 15-16, 22-23, 2025

Shawano Community High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Original)

February 6-9, 2025

Sheboygan Falls High School

Mamma Mia!

November 14-16, 2024

Southern Door High School

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

November 7-10, 2024

St. Francis Xavier High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)

November 8-9, 15-16, 2024

St. Mary Catholic High School

The Sound of Music

March 6-9, 2025

Two Rivers High School

Between the Lines

November 15-17, 2024

Valders High School

Hadestown: Teen Edition

November 8-10, 2024

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

TBD

March 7-9, 2025

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)

November 7-10, 2024

