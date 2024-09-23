Fox Cities P.A.C. Welcomes 34 High Schools To The Ninth Year Of The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Schools participating for the first time include Gibraltar, Howards Grove, Sheboygan Falls and Valders.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of its celebrated tradition, as the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program enters its ninth year with a remarkable expansion to include 34 participating high schools from Northeastern Wisconsin. Schools participating for the first time include Gibraltar, Howards Grove, Sheboygan Falls and Valders.
"Expanding to include 34 high schools this year is a testament to the program's growing impact and the vibrant talent within our community," said Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "Through the Center Stage Program, students gain invaluable experiences and forge lasting connections with their peers, enriching their passion for theater and contributing to a more united and supportive community."
Since its inception in 2016, the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has aimed to honor and support the accomplishments of high school musical theater while fostering confidence, creativity, and collaboration among students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. This year's program offers a rich array of educational opportunities for students and educators to refine their skills and grow together.
Students will engage in a variety of learning experiences, including a dance workshop led by local professionals and additional workshops with touring arts experts. Some students will be selected as Student Ambassadors or invited to join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, performing at Center-hosted and community events.
The season will culminate in a Tony Awards-style showcase at the Center on May 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets are $15.08 and can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, through the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, or by contacting the ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760. Tickets are also available via Ticketmaster online. For ticket office hours, please visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Please note that performance schedules, prices, and performers are subject to change.
The 2024-25 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:
Appleton East High School
Les Misérables
November 1-3, 7-9, 2024
Ashwaubenon High School
The Drowsy Chaperone
November 22-23, 29-30, December 1, 2024
Brillion High School
Elf The Musical
November 14-16, 2024
Chilton High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 7-9, 2024
De Pere High School
Annie
November 14-16, 2024
Denmark High School
The Addams Family
November 8-10, 15-17, 2024
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Tarzan
March 7-9, 2025
Gibraltar High School
TBD
March 14-16, 2025
Green Bay East High School
Disney's The Little Mermaid
November 1-2, 8-9, 2024
Green Bay Southwest High School
Disney's Newsies
December 6-7, 12-14, 2024
Green Bay West High School
TBD
March 14-16, 2025
Hortonville High School
Disney's High School Musical
November 7-10, 2024
Howards Grove High School
Catch Me If You Can
November 14-17, 2024
Kaukauna High School
Mean Girls High School Version
November 7-9, 2024
Little Chute High School
Little Shop of Horrors
November 14-16, 2024
Luxemburg-Casco High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
February 21-23, 2025
Manitowoc Lincoln High School
The Lightning Thief
February 6-8, 2025
Menasha High School
The Wizard of Oz
March 13-15, 2025
Mishicot High School
Disney's Newsies
November 1-3, 2024
Neenah High School
Guys and Dolls
October 16-20, 2024
New London High School
Guys and Dolls
November 8-10, 2024
Notre Dame Academy
Freaky Friday
January 23-26, 2025
Oshkosh North High School
Catch Me If You Can
February 13-16, 2025
Oshkosh West High School
Footloose
January 23-26, 2025
Pulaski High School
Once Upon a Mattress
February 15-16, 22-23, 2025
Shawano Community High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Original)
February 6-9, 2025
Sheboygan Falls High School
Mamma Mia!
November 14-16, 2024
Southern Door High School
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
November 7-10, 2024
St. Francis Xavier High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)
November 8-9, 15-16, 2024
St. Mary Catholic High School
The Sound of Music
March 6-9, 2025
Two Rivers High School
Between the Lines
November 15-17, 2024
Valders High School
Hadestown: Teen Edition
November 8-10, 2024
Weyauwega-Fremont High School
TBD
March 7-9, 2025
Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)
November 7-10, 2024
