Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces New Fall Fundraiser, à La CARTe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced à la cARTe!, an exciting new fall fundraiser on October 4 at 6:30 p.m.

This celebration for a cause at the Fox Cities P.A.C. will embrace art, creativity and community spirit while raising vital funds to support mission-based initiatives that unite the community through inspiring performances and programs.

à la cARTe! will explore the Center's behind-the-scenes spaces used by favorite artists and Broadway performers with a diverse range of live arts experiences in backstage spaces including the loading dock, dressing rooms, and Thrivent Hall's impressive stage that will allow attendees to:

While at the fundraising event, attendees can engage in a variety of activities to support the Fox Cities P.A.C. including participating in the Take a Chance Wall to win incredible prizes ranging from a Romeo Doubs signed NFL football, gift cards to local restaurants and signed Broadway show memorabilia. Attendees can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a customized ticket package or a $1,000 Appleton Airport voucher.

"What makes this fundraising event unique is its à la carte theme which features a variety of programming, food & drink and art forms that one can experience at the Center and within the community," shares Doug Tiede, Chief Audience Development Officer. "It's an opportunity for new community members and longtime enthusiasts to come together for a night of celebration and fundraising to experience the inspirational power of live performing arts."

Tickets to attend à la cARTe! are on sale now at three different levels:

General Admission Ticket — $50 includes the live performances from more than 5 performing artists, complimentary light bites and signature mocktails, complimentary drink ticket for the libation of choice, chance to take home prizes through on-site fundraising engagements, and access to local food trucks.

Premium Ticket — $150 includes General Admission Ticket plus an open bar wristband.

Premium Ticket — $250 includes Premium Ticket plus early access to 5:00 p.m. VIP kickoff on stage in Thrivent Hall featuring Cory Chisel and heavy hors d'oeuvres from Heirloom Kitchen Catering.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

Comments